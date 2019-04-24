Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 12, and millions of mothers will receive flowers, chocolates, beautiful finger-painted pictures and maybe even a day of rest. For 21 years, I’ve had the privilege to celebrate Mother’s Day, but I learned the hard way that motherhood isn’t always joyful. As I’ve walked through my motherhood journey, I have realized that we all have different experiences as mothers. Dear new mothers or struggling mothers—don’t let comparisons steal your joy of motherhood. Comparing myself and my children to others was stealing my joy.

Embrace YOUR journey. Embrace the hardship. Even though your days may not look like what you thought they would, tell yourself that this is the day that the Lord has made. I wish I would have learned this life lesson 21 years ago. Oddly enough, even now that my children are all adults, I still struggle with comparison and looking back on things I wish I had done differently. Stop fighting what God has put in front of you and rejoice each day with everything that comes with it. Remember that even on the longest days, life is short. Enjoy your children and your motherhood journey!

