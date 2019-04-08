The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) has been busy this month with local ribbon-cuttings:

Moe’s Southwest Grill

GRCC members were welcomed to Moe’s Southwest Grill–Summerfield’s grand opening celebration. During the ribbon-cutting, members and staff of Moe’s celebrated with another cheerful round of their greeting call, “Welcome to Moe’s®!”

Moe’s Southwest Grill, founded in 2000 in Atlanta, Georgia, is a fast, casual restaurant serving high quality, fresh southwestern food. Its extensive variety of menu items is sure to please the entire family. Best known for burritos, the menu also features kids’, vegetarian and low-calorie options–all served with free chips and salsa. Moe’s also does catering.

Moe’s Southwest Grill–Summerfield is located at 13012 US Hwy. 301 S. Call 445-7811 or visit www.moes.com.

Howie Mac Photo

GRCC members were invited to the grand opening celebration to congratulate and tour Howie Mac Photo.

It is a different type of photography studio designed to focus on the hearts of the people photographed, the heart of the community served and the hearts of those who are looking to learn. A variety of options will help you document your story, from full family sessions to magical minis. Whether it is getting your photos off of your phone and onto your walls, learning how to use your DSLR camera or expressing yourself through one of its themed collaborative workshops, you will find a class that speaks to your heart.

Howie Mac Photo is located in beautiful Winthrop Plaza, 11292 Sullivan St. Call 315-8332 or visit www.howiemacphoto.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy

Members of GRCC and friends from Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce were on hand to see the new clinic and to congratulate Dr. Bob Lutz and the Motion ChiroTherapy Team at the ribbon-cutting celebrating its grand opening.

ChiroTherapy is dedicated to providing progressive, evidence-based care with individualized treatment plans for each patient, offering an innovative and advanced integrated approach to provide patients with the highest standard of nonsurgical care. Their goal is to not only help you feel better, but to empower every individual to start living healthier, more functional lives.

It is located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. Call 793-7791 or visit www.motionchirotherapy.com.

Uptown Suites

GRCC members were treated to lots of fun, festivities and food, which included a tour of the apartment-style suites at the recent ribbon-cutting of Uptown Suites, the new extended stay brand designed entirely around the needs of travelers who need a home away from home for a while.

The furnished apartment-style suites are full of modern conveniences and community amenities including on-demand grocery delivery, 24/7 gym, on-site guest laundry and an electric car charging station.

Uptown Suites is located at 9321 Everhart Rd. in Riverview (off Hwy. 301 just south of Falkenburg Rd.) Call 612-9550 or visit www.uptownsuites.com.

Satin And Lace

GRCC members celebrated the grand opening of Satin and Lace, the new venture of Peter and Alison Farnan. GRCC members, along with family and friends, were on hand to congratulate them and see the beautiful wedding gowns.

Satin and Lace is Riverview’s premiere sophisticated bridal boutique (and Tuxedo rental provider). With designers like Casablanca Bridal, Albert Griffin, Allure and Justin Alexander, there is something for every bride’s special day. Its expert staff is dedicated to making each experience private, stress-free and fun with dresses for every budget and style. Each bride receives a personalized shopping experience with her own private suite and a celebratory champagne toast when she says ‘yes’ to her dress.

It is located in beautiful Winthrop Plaza at 11286 Sullivan St. Call 381-4110 or visit www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com.

SouthBay Auto Service

GRCC members were invited to attend the ribbon-cutting of Michael and Jennifer Griest of SouthBay Auto Service celebrating its new location and the 10th Anniversary of the business.

SouthBay Auto Service is a Christian family-owned and operated auto repair facility providing full automotive service and maintenance on Asian and Hybrid vehicles as well as service on late model American vehicles.

Michael is an ASE Master Technician with over 30 years of experience in the auto repair industry with over 20 of those years dedicated to Asian vehicles. Jennifer has 20+ years in office and retail management and handles the ‘back office’ demands and marketing of the business.

It is located at 6140 Shirley Ave. in Gibsonton. Call 741-2886 or visit www.southbayautoservice.net.