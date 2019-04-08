By Elisa Santana

Everyone dreams of traveling. Whether you dream of traveling to a foreign country like Australia or you dream of going to Washington, traveling is something we all dream and work to be able to do.

“Helping people is the most exciting part,” said Cruise Planners franchise owner Sherry Leybovich. “Taking their vacation dreams and making them a reality.”

Leybovich has been nominated into the Travel Agent Hall Of Fame, ranked as one of the top 25 travel agents in the U.S., and her franchise ranked top ten from over 2,000 franchises.

Leybovich has been a franchise owner for 19 years. She began in the travel concierge business while working for the US Embassy. Her husband was stationed in the embassy and travel concierge was the only profession that did not require a clearance.

Cruise Planners—despite the name—does not just plan cruises; it plans every type of trip you could think of taking. They do escorted tours, tickets to worldwide events and other land trips. You can also go to various locations such as England, Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and anywhere in the United States.

Leybovich said the things that sets Cruise Planners apart from other vacation travel agencies are the customer service and prices.

“[Our] customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. My clients know they can reach out to me whenever they have questions. And they know that when they call me, they will always deal with the same person, unlike the internet companies that are just machines,” she said. “Our prices are also better. The prices they would see through internet companies are much higher than what our prices are.”

For all the locals wanting to set their trips in person, Leybovich will meet with you face-to-face at either your home or a local coffee shop to discuss your wish list. After you tell her what you want, she will then want to discuss the budget and if it can realistically cover your list. Lastly, she puts together a proposal of everything you discussed.

Cruise Planners makes sure to walk you through every step of the way, from booking your trip, helping you with choosing your excursions and following up to make sure everything is perfect. Cruise Planners also makes sure that you have the appropriate visas and your passport in order. You are welcome to attend two upcoming free seminars at The Venue, 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview: Tuesday, April 16 from 1-3 p.m. with AMA Waterways and Tuesday, April 30 from 1-3 p.m. with Trafalgar Tours and Brendan Vacations.

For information, contact Sherry Leybovich at 657-0844 or email sherry@planourvacationnow.com. Visit www.planourvacationnow.com.