Each year, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA hosts a Community Impact Dinner where volunteers from area YMCAs are recognized along with dedicated community leaders who have a positive impact on Tampa Bay.

This year, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor received the Tampa Metropolitan YMCA’s 2019 Community Impact Award on March 4.

The Volunteers of the Year for 2019 are Erika Klinker Lindsey from the Spurlino Family Y at Big Bend Road and Maddie Planchet from YMCA Camp Cristina. Lindsey has been with the Y for five years. She currently serves as the Board Chair for the Spurlino Family Y Volunteer Advisory Board.

Jeremy Hester, Center Executive Director for the Spurlino Family Y, said, “Erika has dedicated her time and resources to serve the community and the Y. Her family was involved with the Spurlino Family Y before we even broke ground. She has played a huge role in keeping our board organized so that we can achieve the progress we have seen over the past couple years.”

Lindsey said of the award, “I volunteer for the YMCA so I can positively affect family structures in the local community. I believe the more positive activities available for children and their families, the stronger the familial bonds will be, and the community will be stronger as a result.”

Hester said, “It is important to recognize volunteers so that their hard work and the example they set is seen by as many people as possible. Hard work and generosity are contagious, so making sure we give credit to those who dedicate themselves to the Y’s cause and mission is very important to us.”

Hester said, “The Spurlino Family Y is open to all. If a family or individual is having financial issues that is preventing them from affording membership, we can usually find a way to help them through our Open Doors Program.”

Planchet has been with YMCA Camp Cristina for over eight years. She is a member of Camp Cristina’s Teen Leader’s Club and is a volunteer in youth programs.

Meagan Springer, Program Director of Camping Services for YMCA Camp Cristina, said, “Maddie captures the essence of Camp Cristina, with her willing spirit and servant’s heart. She sets the example and strives to do so every day for her peers as she stays active in Leader’s Club and is a part of strengthening the mission of the community she serves as well as the Y.”

Planchet said, “I volunteer with the Y to better the world around us.”

Springer added, “Volunteerism is at the core of what we do in the YMCA. Volunteers provide purpose to the YMCA’s mission and truly create community. Their service is invaluable and by recognition, we hope to reinforce this in our volunteers.”

The Spurlino Family Y is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For information, call 436-5890. YMCA Camp Cristina is located at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For information, call 677-8400.