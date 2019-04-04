By Jennifer Fleming

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, Inc recently opened its new superstore at 10739 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview in early April.

Goodwill Industries-Suncoast is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people achieve their full potential through the dignity and power of work.

Like Goodwill’s other clean, well-organized stores, the newest Goodwill is sure to appeal to a wide cross-section of value-conscious shoppers. The 27,700 sq.ft. store will be stocked with gently used clothing, furniture and household items as well as a wide variety of brand-new products. The store will employ 32 people.

There is a convenient drive-up donation lane at the store that will give area residents a place to easily drop off items they no longer need, contributing to a greener community while supporting Goodwill-Suncoast’s services to people in the local community.

Kenneth Karbowski, retail regional manager for Goodwill Industries-Suncoast, said, “We’re super excited to welcome the Riverview community to our newest superstore. Goodwill prides itself on providing a great shopping and donating experience, from our drive-through donation lane to our huge selection of clothing and household goods. Since Goodwill is all about value shopping.”

He also added, “Goodwill has something for everyone in the family, in a bright and clean environment. Community donations also help fund our innovative, in-store Job Connection Center, which provides an array of free job seeking services for everyone.”

The Big Bend store will also house a Goodwill Job Connection Center, a place where people can job search in a supportive environment, entirely free of charge. The Center will offer career planning and exploration and assist job seekers to identify paths to careers of interest. The Job Connection Center is scheduled to open this summer.

Meanwhile, workshops on topics such as resume development, interview skills and basic computer skills will be offered at the Big Bend store. For information about Job Connection services, call 727-321-7337 or email JobConnection@goodwill-suncoast.com.

The organization’s successful donated goods retail operation helps support its human services in 10 counties in West Central Florida, including employment services, training and job placement for people with disabilities, a children’s literacy program, affordable apartment communities for seniors and people with disabilities and community corrections programs.

Goodwill has other locations in the SouthShore area, including one located at 3050 E. College Ave. in Ruskin and another at 1407 US-301 in Tampa.

For more information, visit www.goodwill-suncoast.org.