Hop On Over To Brandon Christian Women Connections Luncheon

‘A Bunny Hop’ will feature a fun jewelry exchange so bring a non-favorite piece of jewelry and exchange for something new to you. The luncheon with entertainment will be on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservation and more information.

Goat Yoga Fundraiser Benefits Y’s Annual Campaign

On Saturday, April 20, our membership director Rebecca Piatt will be instructing a 10:30 a.m. class at the North Brandon Family YMCA on 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

Goat Yoga is a relaxed form of yoga open to yogis of every skill level. During a typical session, the participants are more than welcome to pet the goats or simply focus on the yoga practice. However, with their intrinsic energy and playfulness along with a short attention span, the goats will attempt to break your concentration and get you to play with them instead. It is pretty hard to take yourself or life too seriously when there are goats involved, so this a great way to break from your normal mindset and relieve stress.

All proceeds go toward the Y’s annual campaign to help families facing financial hardship benefit from the Y.

The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for kids ages 5+. Participants must bring their own mat. The furry workout partners will be provided by Fallen Oak Farms. There will be bunnies too. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2CaHoqX.

Centerpoint Church Opens New Campus In The Brandon/Valrico Area

Centerpoint Church is expanding its reach in the greater Brandon area by launching a second campus in Valrico. The goal of the church has always been to meet the tangible needs of the community and to ‘tear down every barrier to the Gospel of Jesus.’ This campus will be called ‘Centerpoint Church – North’ and is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico. It will hold more than 400 people, roughly double the size of the current Centerpoint Church campus on Miller Rd.

Centerpoint plans to leave both campuses open, calling the current campus ‘Centerpoint Church – South.’ The new campus used to be the home of Horizon Christian Church, which joined under the banner of Centerpoint Church in mid-2018. The Centerpoint Church – North is also home to Hispanic Church of Brandon, which will now meet on Sunday afternoons.

The Centerpoint Church – North officially launches on Easter weekend, holding four services, free coffee and pastries and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday evening (after the 5 p.m. services). Easter service times are as follows: Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at both north and south locations; Sunday, April 21 – Centerpoint North at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and at Centerpoint South, 9 and 10:45 a.m.

After Easter weekend, service times will continue at 9: and 10:45 p.m. on Sundays at both campuses. For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

Brandon Area Community Picnic

The Brandon Area Community Picnic will be held on Saturday, April 13 at the Brandon Elks Lodge, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. Registration is at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:45 a.m.

It is an annual potluck gathering of BHS Alumni and long-time residents of the greater Brandon area. Originally called The Greater Brandon Old Timers Association, the concept of the get together was conceived in 1978 at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Brandon Women’s Club. Designed as a way to keep up with old friends and high school pals, the annual gatherings began a few weeks later with the first potluck picnic.

With members aging and in need of someone to manage the yearly event, the Brandon High School Alumni Association began sponsoring the Old Timers in 2009. At the same time, another traditional event tied to BHS – The Grand Reunion, was in need of help with their annual spring affair. With many of the same members in both organizations, it made sense to combine the two, and the Grand Reunion members were invited to be a part of the Old Timers festivities. Members voted on a new name at the 2010 event, and the Brandon Area Community Picnic was created. The Picnic has its own board of directors, made up of BHSAA members.

Originally the gathering was for people who resided in the area since 1955, but now welcomes area residents of 20 years and longer, and all BHS alumni and their families.