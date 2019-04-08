By Denise Herrera

Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Inc. (AAH) and Charter School Associates, Inc. (CSA) announced the opening of Riverview Academy of Math and Science (RAMS), the 10th public charter school opened by the not-for-profit Advantage Academy of Hillsborough in Hillsborough County. AAH and CSA have teamed up previously to open and operate several highly successful charter schools in Hillsborough County.

Mike Strader, Project Director for RAMS, stated, “Riverview Academy of Math and Science will follow the template of CSA’s most successful Hillsborough County charter schools: Bell Creek Academy, Bell Creek Academy High School and Valrico Lake Advantage Academy—each have received the state’s highest designation for charter schools, ‘Florida High Performing Charter School’ and ‘Florida School of Excellence.’ RAMS will open in August 2019 as a fully equipped, safe and secure charter school catering to the needs of individual students through a rigorous and challenging academic program that is proven to be very successful.”

RAMS will open to approximately 550 students in grades K-7 (eighth grade added in 2020-2021). The school’s first phase is 56,000 sq. ft. and will include multiple science rooms, computer rooms, a media center, art lab and special purpose instructional areas in addition to the 40 classrooms. All exterior doors will be controlled via electronic locks and monitored via security cameras.

Additional cameras are located throughout the interior and exterior of the school. Visitors will be required to undergo a quick scan of their driver’s licenses to ensure no criminal record, warrant or other possible threat exists. Additional security features are designed into the school and shared with law enforcement personnel.

Phase 1 will ultimately accommodate 850 students on the 19-acre campus. Phase 2 will be completed by August 2021 and include a gymnasium, baseball field and soccer field. An expansion of the education building during Phase 2 will increase overall student enrollment to 1,150 students, grades K-8. Future plans call for a high school building enabling parents to take advantage of the exceptional educational opportunity at RAMS for students in grades K to 12.

Students attending Riverview Academy of Math & Science will have an opportunity to experience and be challenged by a S.T.E.A.M.-based curriculum, the Galileo Middle School program, the Global Studies program and the Cambridge Advanced Studies program.

Riverview Academy of Math & Science is a tuition-free, public charter school managed by CSA and governed by Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Inc. CSA currently operates 23 high quality, Florida-based, K-12 charter schools serving more than 12,500 students.

Advantage Academy of Hillsborough, Inc. and Charter School Associates, Inc. offer an experienced, knowledgeable team of educators who are results-oriented with one of the best track records anywhere for successful charter school development and operation. All CSAmanaged schools are accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS), Council on Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) and AdvancEd.

For more information, visit www.RiverviewAcademy.com or call 412-6111.