Join the Brandon Ballet as it celebrates the 25th Silver Anniversary Season with Ballets of the World. This extraordinary performance will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Riverview High School Theater, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Tickets for Ballets of the World are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military personnel and $20 for children 12 and under. All tickets are plus tax. The tickets can be purchased at www.tututix.com/brandonballet.

Ballets of the World will take you on a journey around the world. First stop is Russia where you will see Swan Lake Act 2 which premiered in 1877 by the Bolshoi Ballet and then in 1895 by the Imperial Ballet in St. Petersburg, Russia. Swan Lake Act 2 eloquently encapsulates romantic ballet with the Swan Queen and her flock of white swans, performed by Brandon Ballet’s company members and professional artists.

Next, you will travel to France for Le Conservatoire, a vaudevillian ballet interpretation of the finest dance training from the 1820s. Staged by guest teacher and coach Karina Elver in August Bournonville’s style, this one act version represents not only France, but all of Europe. France is the birthplace of ballet and houses the world’s first professional training school and ballet company (presently known as Paris Opera Ballet and Paris Opera Ballet School). This is the first time Le Conservatoire will be performed in Central Florida

Your final stop brings you to America with a new and original choreography. Artistic Director Doricha Sales provides a stunning linear piece in Perpendicular Alignment. This neoclassical piece is sophisticated yet sleekly modern.

Guest teacher Shawn Cusseaux has also created Bloomed & Plucked, a contemporary piece performed by the Brandon Ballet company members. According to Lyndsey Ladewig, President of Brandon Ballet, “Its dramatic musical tone will grab your attention from the first movement until the final curtsy. Come and witness movement and structure unlike anything you have seen on stage.”

Ladewig added, “We are excited for our 25th Anniversary Spring Gala performance.”

For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.