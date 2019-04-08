Summer is just around the corner and parents will be in search of fun activities or camps for their children to be a part of during their summer break. The Alley at South Shore is one of those fun places for kids and their parents this summer.

“The Alley has been a member of the South Shore community since our opening in March 2009,” said Faith Hanaway, Events and Sales Manager at The Alley at South Shore. “I am responsible for FUN at The Alley! Securing and orchestrating birthday parties, field trips, corporate events, family gatherings, networking groups and meetings, banquets and celebrations with our leagues.”

The Alley at South Shore is 42,000 sq. ft. of fun that includes 24 bowling lanes, eight lane VIP bowling suites, an arcade packed with nearly 60 new and classic games billiards, a full service restaurant and bar with big screen entertainment and an ice cream parlor.

“Year-round, but most heavily, in the summer, we offer very economically priced field trip packages,” Hanaway said. “We are extremely fortunate to have so many local summer camps, public, private, charter and home schools that allow us to host their children.”

During the summer months, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, The Alley offers Summer Cosmic Bowling. “Cosmic Bowling means black lights, colored twirling lights, even a spinning disco ball, accompanied by very upbeat, ‘mom approved’ music,” Hanaway said. “This year, Summer Cosmic starts on Tuesday, June 4 and ends on Wednesday, August 7. It is available on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-12 Noon and Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and costs $8 per person, and includes bowling shoe rental.”

The Alley at South Shore also offers league bowling on a year-round basis. “We have leagues for children of all ages, from three to 93,” Hanaway said. “Summer league session will start in May and June. The cost is nominal and the comradery is priceless. Relationships made on our lanes span distance and time.”

League information is available at The Alley and on their website.

“This summer, I hope to see The Alley, our lanes, restaurant and arcade full of families enjoying all of the wonderful things we have to offer,” Hanaway said. “Our commitment to providing a safe, family-friendly entertainment is unwavering. I invite everyone to stop in and have some fun with us.”

Visit www.thealleyatsouthshore.com or call Hanaway at 672-8353. The Alley at South Shore is located at 10221 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.