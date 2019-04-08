Local Riverview Graduate Is Marine With Charlie Company

Lance Cpl. Jonathan Perez, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team, 1st Battalion, 4th Marines, patrols along a tree line during platoon attack training at Camp Schwab in Okinawa, Japan in February. Perez graduated from Riverview High School in May 2015 before enlisting in January 2016.

During the training, Marines with Charlie Company refined their ability “To locate, close with and destroy the enemy by fire and maneuver or repel the enemy’s assault by fire and close combat,” the mission of the Marine Corps rifle squad. Charlie Company Marines are the airborne raid specialists with BLT 1/4, the Ground Combat Element for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.

Local Teacher Selected To Participate In Florida Supreme Court Teacher Institute

Bell Creek Academy law teacher Charles Leadingham attended the Florida Supreme Court Teacher Institute last week. Selected teachers throughout Florida participated in the Florida Supreme Court Teacher Institute held annually at the Florida Supreme Court.

The Institute, successfully implemented for over two decades, provides a unique opportunity for Florida middle and high school teachers to experience the state courts and the administration of justice using a case study approach. The Institute is a hands-on, model professional development program implemented since 1997.

When asked to analyze his experience, Leadingham stated, “This is a once in a lifetime experience that every social studies and law teacher in Florida should attend if given the opportunity. Working at the very heart of the justice system in Florida gives teachers a new perspective that they can take back to the classroom and effectively give to their students.”

Forum On Dealing With Loneliness Or Coping With Traumatic Event

An Educational Forum will be held on Tuesday, April 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce on dealing with loneliness or coping with a traumatic event. Dr. Zachary Isoma is a licensed psychologist who obtained his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida State University and went on to obtain his Masters and Doctorate degrees from Pacific University of Oregon.

For information about the Coalition, please call 419-4902 or visit https://mentalhealthandaging.org.

2019 Egypt Shrine Circus At Florida Fairgrounds

All families are welcomed to join in for fun, laughter and great fun at the 54th Annual Egypt Shrine Circus, which will take place at the Florida Fairgrounds Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14.

For 2019, Dapper Dan, the Circus Leader, is bringing a full carnival of 18 exciting rides, including a Ferris wheel and carousel. Each general admission ticket includes admission to the shows and all the carnival rides. Come and enjoy its friendly clowns, fantastic shows, the carnival rides and all the nostalgia of the circus tent and frolic.

Show times are scheduled: Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 14 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Popcorn and other concession snacks will be available for purchase during each show. General admission for adults is $25 and adult veteran/first responder admission (no rides) is free. General Admission for a child is $15 and a child of a military/first responder is $10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://egyptshrine.org/circus2.php.

Hillsborough Community College Celebrates Five Decades Of Innovation And Inspiration

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) commemorates the college’s 50th anniversary with a community-wide event on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa.

Come celebrate five decades of innovation and inspiration as HCC takes over Water Works Park. Experience all that HCC has to offer with live performances, food samplings, touch-a-trucks and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

HCC serves over 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.