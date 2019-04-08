Destiny Church Welcomes New Members

Destiny Church has been a pinnacle in preaching God’s word and has been serving in the community of Ruskin for over 40 years.

Continuing the Lord’s ministry, Destiny Church welcomed 19 new members on March 3.

Destiny Church is located at 2322 11th Ave. SE in Ruskin. Call 645-3337 or visit http://www.aplace4everyone.org/.

Pinwheels For Prevention

The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers invite you to join in for fun activities throughout April to learn more about preventing child abuse. Call 641-5600 to reserve your spot on Tuesday, April 16 from 3:30-5 p.m. for Pinwheel Arts & Crafts, snacks and goody bags at 3030 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Service

Tang Base of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) will host its annual Submarine Memorial Service on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

The service will be in front of the Submarine Museum at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park on 3602 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.

The Service serves to recognize the extreme sacrifice and loss of all U.S. Submarines, both peacetime and wartime. Visitors are welcome to attend and observe this solemn and patriotic service.

The Y Wants To Awaken Summer Imagination At Free Healthy Kids Day®

On Saturday, April 27, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA & YMCA of the Suncoast are holding free community events to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they will accomplish this summer. The free open houses, hosted at nearly 20 Ys across six Tampa Bay area counties, feature activities such as summer camp games, poolside fun, music, demos, free healthy snacks and visual arts to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.

Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over one million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long. When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically. Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.

As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on helping children imagine what they can accomplish over the summer.

“When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen,” said Senior Communications Director Lalita Llerena. “We believe in the potential of all children and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at various locations and features fun, active play and educational activities. Each participating YMCA has more information on the free activities and food offered at its specific location on Healthy Kids Day. Visit http://www.ymcatampabay.org/find-your-y/.