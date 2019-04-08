South Shore Democratic Club May Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the May meeting held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, located at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month, May 2. Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and join the general meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Join fellow democrats, liberals, progressives and independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party. All democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Please visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

Attendees At Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Mystery Theater Luncheon Figure Out Whodunnit!

Over 150 people arrived at the South Shore Falls Clubhouse on March 10 to enjoy the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club’s (ABWC) second annual Mystery Theater Luncheon: The Chicago Caper put on by the Pelican Players. The fundraiser was even bigger and better than last year’s success.

Throughout the Chicago-style luncheon, catered by Econ Deli, the talented actors of the Pelican Players delighted the audience with their presentation of the mystery as everyone tried to figure out ‘whodunnit?’ Attendees also enjoyed a sumptuous array of desserts that were ‘to die for,’ contributed by ABWC members and coordinated by Peggy Palmieri.

The event, including an auction and raffle, raised more money than last year, with all proceeds going to the ABWC college scholarships. Photos can be viewed at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/index.html.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Membership Luncheons

The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) will hold its last luncheon of the season on Wednesday, May 8 at Apollo’s Bistro, located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach.

The luncheon cost is $18. For menu details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net. Reservations must be made and paid for by Friday, May 3.

The meeting, led by ABWC president, Katherine Cintron, will begin at 11:30 a.m. for socializing and lunch will be served at 12 Noon. This luncheon is for the Presentation of Scholarships and the installation of officers for 2019-2020.

The ABWC has been serving the community since 1959. The primary mission is providing scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with a demonstrated financial need.

If you wish to get acquainted, attend any events or join information can be found at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or claudiagassett@me.com.

Heart & Mind Health As We Age Symposium

A Symposium on Heart and Mind Health will take place at the Kings Points Veterans Theater at 1900, Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center on Thursday, April 25. Registration and lunch are from 12:30–1 p.m. and the program are 1-3 p.m.

Heart Health is presented by Fadi A. Matar, MD, FACC, FSCAI, Associate Professor of Medicine and Cardiovascular Sciences, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine Director, Cardiac Cath Laboratory, Tampa General Hospital.

Mind Health is presented by Amanda Smith, MD, Associate Professor Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, Director of Clinical Research and USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute; and Jeffrey Lester, MD, CWDP, Tampa General Medical Group.

The importance of preventive care and referrals to specialists from primary care physicians will also be discussed.

Complimentary light lunch is provided by Tampa General Hospital. Registration is required. A minimum number of registrants is required or the event may be scheduled for a later date. For information, visit www.tgh.org/healthed or call 660-6101.