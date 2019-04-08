Trusted. Local. Convenient. These are the principles that Southshore Insurance Professionals™ prides its services upon. The independent insurance firm recently celebrated its fifth anniversary on March 14, recognizing its service to all clients seeking the best insurance products and policies for them.

Licensed agent and owner of Southshore Insurance Professionals Michelle Mosher welcomes the company’s anniversary with enthusiasm and advocates for the company’s mission.

“Our mission is to be sure that we’re providing a service that educates our community. We’re committed to provide\ing insurance solutions that the client can understand and provide only the highest quality information, services, products and insurance carriers,” said Mosher.

“Our agency offers an array of personal and commercial insurance policies. We write home, auto, flood, collector vehicle, commercial property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage, just to name a few,” she said.

As an independent insurance company, Southshore Insurance proudly makes customer service a priority to provide a unique experience to its clients, according to Mosher.

“I believe our focus on education and providing information to our clients along with building relationships makes us different. Our customer experience is something we work hard on every day and we’ve got a customer experience solution for everyone. Our experience is whatever our client’s need dictates and as those needs change, we adapt to those things,” she said.

Given Florida’s unique insurance market, Southshore Insurance also prides itself on providing services to accommodate these needs.

“We have a wide selection of products and services because of Florida’s market. We have markets for all sorts of risks, whether it’s private flood insurance, mobile homes, high risk auto insurance or such,” she said.

In addition to founding the company, Mosher has also taken on the role of President of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and is passionate about supporting local businesses as well.

“I have learned that there is nowhere else I’d rather be serving than in this community,” she said.

Call 448-7580 or text 517-8181. Southshore Insurance can be found on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest or visit https://southshoreins.com/.