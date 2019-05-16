The Buckhorn Homeowners Association is dedicated to helping neighbors enjoy the community and to provide a safe environment for all to enjoy. Aside from that, it also provides scholarships for worthy students living in Buckhorn.

This year, two seniors were awarded $500 college scholarships at the annual meeting held at Buckhorn Springs Country Club on April 23.

“Our scholarships recognize the hard work and dedication of our high school seniors and their desire to further their education at the college or university of their choice,” said Maria Singfield, the Buckhorn Homeowners Scholarship Chair. “Buckhorn Homeowners Association’s dedication to education is one more factor that makes our Buckhorn neighborhood a quality place to live, work and play.”

The Buckhorn Homeowners Association is grateful for all of the high school seniors who applied for these scholarships, and all are wished the best in their future education pursuits.

This year’s scholarship winners are:

Lexi Fox, a 2019 graduate of Strawberry Crest High School. Besides earning top grades in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, Fox played softball all four years, was in the Spanish National Society, Africana Club and more. She has been accepted at the University of South Florida and the University of Central Florida, where she plans on majoring in biology.

Jordan Reese, a 2019 graduate of Durant High School. As one of the top students in her class, she was a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Durant Newspaper Business Manager, Senior Council, Captain of Soccer Team for four years, Varsity Soccer, Honor Court, NHS School Cleanups, Cross Country and Prom Committee. Jordan has been accepted at the University of Central Florida and plans on majoring in biomedical sciences. Her goal is to attend medical school and become a pediatrician.

The Buckhorn Community has 652 homes. For more information on the Buckhorn Homeowners Association, visit http://www.buckhorn.us/hoa.html.