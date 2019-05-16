By Carli Walko, BSAC Director of Marketing

Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) has officially launched its brand new swim lesson program which offers eight progressive stages of development. This exciting expansion is being led by Miranda Briggs, BSAC’s new Director of Swim Education.

After a recent drowning spike in Hillsborough County, the BSAC aquatics team found Briggs and used real case studies to restructure curriculum and create a plan of action, which will directly impact the youth in our area. Children will progress through fun levels of development while learning vital water safety skills that will help keep them safe around bodies of water.

“Our new program compares to no others,” said Briggs. “We put a big focus on teaching safety skills that will translate for the rest of these kids’ lives.”

In 2018, Briggs became a Gold Star Spouse after losing her husband, Garrett Briggs, an Army Ranger in 1st Battalion at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, GA. Relocating to the Brandon area has given Briggs and her one-year-old daughter, Essex, the opportunity to start a new chapter and make a major impact in the community.

“I know how happy my husband would be for this chance to work with so many awesome people at BSAC in such a beautiful place,” said Briggs. “I feel very close to him still—he was a swimmer—so I know how excited he would be.”

This will be Miranda’s 15th year in the aquatics field since starting as a swimming instructor. As her passion for teaching grew, so did her career. She successfully coached diving, USA Swimming, Masters Swimming, Summer League and Special Olympics. She also has valuable experience as a Water Safety Instructor and Lifeguard Instructor and will make a great addition to the BSAC team.

For more than 55 years, BSAC has worked to fulfill its mission of youth drowning prevention in the Tampa Bay area. Briggs hopes to expand the program even further by writing new curriculum that would serve US veterans through aquatic therapy in the future. BSAC proudly offers military discounts to families.

Visit Briggs and daughter Essex on the pool deck during BSAC’s Dolphin and Pup class this summer. For more information, visit www.mybsac.org/swim.