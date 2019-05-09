Located on 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and serving the Tampa Bay area in several other locations, Medi-Weightloss has been dedicated to helping its patients reach their health goals since 2006, with an average of three million pounds lost nationwide since its foundation.

By basing its programs on a ‘balance of education, appetite management and exercise activity,’ according to its website, this physician-supervised weight loss program proves to be much more than another quick-fix treatment.

Patients can come in for an initial consultation and treatments are personalized using a patient’s own health profile rather than a generalized treatment. Through several patient success testimonies, including that of Brandon resident Michelle Hicks, Medi-Weightloss continues to gain a wide range of support from clients whose lives were changed for the better.

Hicks turned to the experts at Medi-Weightloss after unsuccessful attempts to lose weight through self-treatment and other various diets. After doing her research, she was guided by board-certified physicians who are members of the Society of Bariatric Physicians, registered dietitians and other healthcare professionals to aid her in her weight loss journey with a strongly-founded treatment plan.

Hicks was pleased with the staff’s hands-on and supportive approach to her health journey. “They will answer any of my questions, motivate me if I was disappointed in my weekly progress and guide me to next steps, if needed. I was always presented by smiling people, which made me feel that they believe in what they are doing. The doctor would check in with me often to discuss my progress as I went through the program,” she said.

“I feel better than ever,” she exclaimed. “My blood pressure and cholesterol are in normal range. I feel like I’ve rewound the years,” she added. Hicks now enjoys her healthier lifestyle after losing an impressive 55 pounds.

Medi-Weightloss directs its treatment approach away from typical fast diets that are ultimately ineffective and gears towards a comprehensive, three-phase program that will yield stable results for patients in the long run.

For information, visit https://www.mediweightloss.com/ or call 877-MED-LOSS.