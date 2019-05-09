Every high school in Hillsborough County Public Schools is among the best in the state and the nation, as ranked in U.S. News Best High Schools report, including six top 100 schools in Florida.

This is the first year all 27 high schools in our district made the list, in addition to Hillsborough Virtual School.

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states. More than 17,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

The high schools were ranked statewide and nationally, along with a separate category for the best magnet programs.

Plant High School in South Tampa remained at the top of the list in Hillsborough Schools for the third year in a row, ranked #36 in the state and #582 nationally.

Steinbrenner High School in Lutz, Newsome High School in Lithia, Sickles High School in Citrus Park, Robinson High School in South Tampa and Tampa Bay Technical High School in Northeast Tampa were all in the top 100 in Florida.

Twenty Hillsborough schools earned a U.S. News Best High Schools badge, which is widely recognized as a symbol of excellence in education. This year’s rankings are based on a more in-depth analysis than in the past.

“I am thrilled for every high school in our district,” said Superintendent Jeff Eakins. “Students should be proud of their hard work and determination as they are outperforming many other students across the country. The critical work by our district’s teachers and staff is key to the success of our students as they graduate and then go on to college or a career. Our entire community should celebrate this news.”

Last year, Hillsborough Schools set another all-time graduation rate record of 85.8 percent, continuing towards our district’s goal of a 90 percent graduation rate by the year 2020.

For more information on Hillsborough County Schools, visit https://www.sdhc.k12.fl.us. For more information on the U.S. News Best High Schools, visit www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.