Sight Support Group Enjoys Bowling Event

The Palms Church Sight Support Group met on April 16 at the Brandon Crossroads Bowling Alley. It was a time for overcoming challenges for this visually impaired group. A good time was had by everyone.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 7 at 1 p.m. at the Palms Church, located at 204 New Hope Rd. (off Parsons Ave.) in Brandon. At the monthly meetings you will share coping methods, learn about new technology and listening to various speakers. The Group is free and open to the community.

For more information, please contact Maren Funderburk at 685-8407.

Best Buddies Walk Celebrates 30th Birthday Of Organization

Best Buddies International creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development and inclusive living opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A Best Buddies Friendship Walk will be held on Saturday, May 4 in Tampa in honor of its 30th birthday.

Best Buddies Tampa is proud to welcome 1,500 of its friends in a walk for inclusion, working towards surpassing the 2019 fundraising goal of $125,000 for the Friendship Walk. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk commences at 9:30 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. Following the walk, please join Best Buddies for a day of fun, free food, family, fitness and friendship.

Best Buddies thanks its top sponsors, Heritage Insurance and The Seminole Hard Rock Casino. Sign up a team today at www.bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/tampabay.

Countywide Survey Available To All Residents Online

Whether you want to talk about your adopted pet, your neighborhood park or your proposed roundabout, the new online Hillsborough County survey is for you.

The 2019 Countywide Survey is online for all residents to share their opinions and ideas. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Every Hillsborough County resident, including those who live in the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, are encouraged to take the survey. The survey will serve as a baseline for future surveys as well as to provide an opportunity to gather information about the services residents think are most important in this community.

The survey is designed to measure resident sentiment in key focus areas such as local economy, public safety, life enrichment, recreation opportunities, self-sufficiency programs for individuals and families and high-quality community assets.

For information, visit HCFLGov.net/Survey.

Volunteers Needed For Food Drive

Please join ECHO and the National Association of Letter Carriers to help Stamp Out Hunger in Hillsborough County by assisting with the National Postal Food Drive on Saturday, May 11 starting at 12:30 p.m. at 10275 Windhorst Rd. in Tampa as well as the Brandon, Seffner, Riverview and Valrico Post Offices.

Volunteers will help with sorting, boxing and weighing the food and clean up. Trucks and trailers are needed to assist at the post office sites.

Please contact Myriam directly at myriam@echofl.org for more details.