Burns Middle Awarded Math League Grand Champion

In February, Burns Middle School competed in Hillsborough County Math League competition with approximately 40 other middle schools from across the district. The teams were made up of four students per grade level from sixth to eighth grade.

The students each took an individual test and then did 10 team questions. The individual scores are combined with the team score for an overall score. The sixth, seventh and eighth grade teams each took first place in the region and every team member also placed individually. After all team scores were combined, Burns had the highest score in the entire county and was announced the Grand Champions.

The winners were:

Sixth Grade Team: Coach Alice Jones; Tristan Bensley, first place; Mason Krzic, second place; Nicolas Darby, third place; and Hannah Ray, fourth place.

Seventh Grade Team: Coach Virginia Keith; Emma Voehl, first place; Joseph Brown, second place; Kody Nguyen, third place; and Tyler Hacker, fourth place.

Eighth Grade Team: Coach Shelly Teal; Hadley Horton, first place; Hanlin Zhang, second place; Emma Skousen, third place; and Emily Nichols, fourth place.

Art At Cracker Country

On Wednesday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., bring a blanket and picnic under live oak trees while sketching the historic buildings at Cracker Country. Join in on art workshops designed for visitors of all skill levels then visit the historic buildings and discover Florida’s rural history.

Art workshops are designed for visitors 6 years old or older. Younger learners are welcome to attend and test out their coloring skills. Do not forget to bring a camera to tackle some photography challenges.

General Pricing is $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. A sketch book is included with each advance purchase admission.

Seniors And Teens Feed The Homeless

Residents at The Bridges Assisted Living Community and teenagers with the Brandon Angel Foundation’s Junior Angel program worked side by side recently to make 200 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

The sandwiches, along with fruit snacks and chips, were bagged and delivered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner that supports the Hillsborough County Homeless Initiative.

“Bringing together the residents and the Junior Angels was terrific for everyone. It was wonderful to watch them work side by side and help each other make the sandwiches while talking, laughing and getting to know each other,” stated Jill Lansky, Chair of the Brandon Foundation Junior Angel Program.

According to residents Bruce and Leslie Frimet, “It was so nice to connect and work alongside these kids and to see them so gung-ho about helping those less fortunate.”

These two groups have been working together since 2017 and are committed to continuing their partnership to support those in need.

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively’s Quotes For Good Program

Local State Farm agent Melissa Snively and nonprofits, Newsome Orchestra and Brandon Ballet, team up for this month’s Quotes for Good program.

Throughout April, each person who contacts Melissa Snively State Farm seeking a car, home or life quote can request the agent to donate $10 per household to either Newsome Orchestra or Brandon Ballet.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations and help make a difference in their communities.

The Newsome High School Orchestra is comprised of students in grades nine through 12. The orchestra competes against other orchestras and recently performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. Playing an instrument in high school is beneficial because students gain a sense of achievement, develop creative thinking and spatial intelligence and often produce higher scores on standardized tests.

Brandon Ballet is a local professional ballet company whose dancers range from age 9 to adult. The company is comprised of professional artists, pre-professional trainees and training dancers. The pre-professional training program is unique in that each dancer is provided with individual attention, college and career guidance along with daily dance instruction to support their individual goals.

“I’m extremely excited to support such great organizations through Quotes for Good,” explained Melissa Snively. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

To support this program, please stop by Melissa Snively’s office located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia or call 662-3622 or contact Christine Robbins at christine@melissarules.com.

Create A Journal Workshop At Bloomingdale Library

Come create at a workshop held at Bloomingdale Regional Library on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This class will be led by veteran artist Bonnie Phillips.

Participants decide what kind of journal they want to make: Travel, Summer, Art, Bullet, Writing, Holiday or a combination. Class includes everything you will need to begin. You may bring your own journal to work in, use a steno notebook provided or create pages provided that you can add to your own journal later.

Your Journal will be as simple or as creative as you wish using colorful papers, pens and art materials. Your beautiful pages will inspire you to keep writing.

Sign up now at the Bloomingdale Library Ask Desk in person or call 273-3652 and ask for the Bloomingdale Library Ask Desk to register.

Ducks Unlimited Award To Shoot Straight

Shoot Straight on US Hwy. 301 has enabled the East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Chapter to sponsor conservative-minded youth educational events as well as fund raising over the last five years. In partnership with other organizations, Shoot Straight enabled the local chapter to restore 210 acres of Florida wetlands.