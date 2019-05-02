Why did you decide to become a teacher?

My passion for history and desire to help students pushed me into teaching. I felt that I could effectively relay information to students and relate to them in a way that would enhance their learning.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

Goals for teaching really are to reach as many students as an educator, which means finding ways to communicate information to students that they may not necessarily be interested in.

What is something your students don’t know about you?

While I am sarcastic, I am really a sensitive person and in school I was very quiet, unlike my personality in school as a teacher.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

In the words of Michael Fullan the educator, “Moral Purpose,” which is more of a phrase, which reminds me to do what is in the best interests of my students.

What is your favorite book and why?

Really any dystopian novel; probably Fahrenheit 451 because it challenges the status quo in society about what brings happiness and what role we have in educating ourselves.

What would be an embarrassing moment you want to share with your students?

I’m not sure if it is embarrassing, but getting in trouble for climbing on top of a portable during class.

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

In a perfect world, more time to teach, less paperwork, more funding for education, increased parental involvement, but honestly I love what I do.