The Rosecastle at Delaney Creek in Brandon cordially invites the local community to commemorate it being in operation for 20 years. This event will occur on July 18 of this year from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. with a 90s theme décor. Food, entertainment, tours and more will provided for those who attend.

In 1999, Rosecastle at Delaney Creek opened. The 52,000 sq. ft. building features an option of a six floor plan such as a studio, two-bedroom, one-bedroom and more. It also offers 24-hour on-site staff, which includes LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurses) and caregivers. To add, residents get specialized care for those with memory loss or Alzheimer’s disease. Residents also receive assistance with daily activities that include dressing, grooming and much more.

Rosecastle at Delaney Creek executive director, Christopher Kmet expounded on the kind of premiere services it offers to their residents.

“With our extended care license residents can age in place,” Kmet said. In addition, some primary services that one could receive would be home health, physical therapy, occupational therapy and more.”

Kmet also mentioned about the various completed renovations here. For example, Rosecastle at Delaney Creek got a new roof and the interior was painted just to name a few. With Kmet’s role as the executive director he strives to make sure that Rosecastle at Delaney Creek continues to maintain its reputation that it had since 1999. He also aims to bring awareness about what the facility does, especially for those who never visited Rosecastle at Delaney Creek.

In regards to the 20th year anniversary celebration, Kmet shares his excitement about it.

“We hope to bring in the community and show them what we did,” Kmet said. “To add, in this industry it’s not an accomplishment that many companies can fulfill.”

Overall, as the population ages, Rosecastle at Delaney Creek will continue to provide quality care for its residents.

For more information, visit http://rosecastleal.com/delaney.html. Delaney Creek is located at 320 S. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon. Call 655-8858.