When seasoned entrepreneur Misa Chien needed the services of a tax professional during an IRS audit, she turned to accountant Kita Martinez.

“I was Kita’s client when she worked with a large CPA firm and I liked working with her so much that when I required her services again I tracked her down using LinkedIn,” said Chien. “It’s really hard to find a good CPA you can trust.”

Martinez had started her own full-service accounting firm, Elevator Up Coaching and Consulting.

During what could have been a stressful time, Chien said Martinez confidently and efficiently helped her navigate through the tax audit. At the conclusion of the audit, she did not owe any additional money in taxes to the government.

Chien said she now relies on Martinez to keep her books up-to-date for all of her business endeavors. “It’s really easy to fall behind when doing the books,” said Chien. “Kita makes sure I don;t fall behind.”

In addition to its tax preparation and planning services, Elevator Up Coaching and Consulting is dedicated to helping business owners with new business formation, Quickbooks set-up and training, cash flow management and internal controls.

Whether businesses require daily or monthly bookkeeping services, Martinez said her services help business owners make decisions that will impact their bottom line. “I use my accounting services to make sure the owner is aware of their business health,” she said.

Her business name refers to the fact that she does not just do the books and disappear but is readily available to answer any questions her clients have, giving them a sense of ease with regards to their books so they can focus on growing their business, reaching “up” to the next level.

“It doesn’t matter what size your company is, whether small and large, my clients feel like they have an in-house accountant without the full-time cost,” said Martinez.

For more information about Elevator Up Coaching and Consulting visit www.elevatorupcoaching.com or call 888-229-8254.