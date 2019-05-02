The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber has teamed up with the chambers from Riverview, Tampa, Brandon, South Shore, Sun City and Eaton Realty Commerce Connections to put on Margaritaville, a multi-chamber networking event. There is an open invitation for other local chambers to attend as well.

Polish your networking skills and stock up on your business cards. Hundreds of people will be in attendance at this is a casual networking event so you will have a chance to take your networking to the next level with a challenge like no other.

Margaritaville will take place on Friday, May 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Watts Dental located at 5605 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

Both nonalcoholic drinks and adult beverages will be available for a donation. Bucs tickets and many more great items will also be raffled off.

According to Dr. Jason Watts, “Proceeds will go to buying a brand new wheelchair for an amazing athlete with Cerebral Palsy that I will do a marathon with in February 2020 for TriSmiles.”

TriSmiles is a 100 percent not-for-profit foundation that helps handicapped athletes compete and help them live their lives to the fullest.

“We want to provide the means to remove the financial burden from families with handicap athletes to assist their participation in athletic events.”

You can get your white, logo T-shirt printed at Big Frog Custom T-Shirts of Valrico for $5 (cash only). All the money will also be donated to TriSmiles.

The event is rain or shine. In the event of rain, there will be huge tents to keep attendees dry.

Sponsorships for the event are now available too. If you have a business and you would like to donate food or DJ services, anything of that nature, please let them know.

You must register to attend. For sponsorship information or to register, visit www.wattsdentalfl.com. Use code 123P to get on the event page.

Visit on Facebook at Margaritaville – A Multi-Chamber Networking Event.