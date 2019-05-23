Sight Support Group Enjoys Bowling Event

The Palms Church Sight Support Group met April 16 at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl. It was a time for overcoming challenges for this visually impaired group. A good time was had by everyone.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at the Palms Church, located at 204 New Hope Rd. (off Parsons Ave.) in Brandon. At the monthly meetings you will share coping methods, learn about new technology and listening to various speakers. The group is free and open to the community.

For more information, please contact Maren Funderburk at 685-8407.

Spano Welcomes WWII, Korean And Vietnam Veterans To Washington D.C.

On April 29, U.S. Representative Ross Spano (R-FL) welcomed Polk County World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The visit was organized by the Polk County Veterans Council as part of its ‘light to Honor’ program.

“Every time I have the opportunity to meet one of these heroes, I am reminded that we are the land of the free because of the brave…” said Rep. Spano. “Seeing the pride and honor in these veterans’ eyes as they look at their monuments has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve had in Washington. On behalf of all district residents, it is an honor being able to thank them for their service.”

Flight to Honor Polk is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans. The organization transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials. This was ‘Mission #5.’ To date, the organization has helped over 600 local veterans and their sponsors travel to visit the monuments.

Free Water Safety Lessons At The YMCA

As a leader in drowning prevention, the YMCAs of Tampa Bay are teaming up with the Florida Blue Foundation and the YMCA of the Suncoast is joining forces with the Juvenile Welfare Board to offer free water safety lessons from May until August.

Thanks to both generous supporters, the Safety Around Water program (visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/) is free and open to all 3 to 12-year-old beginners and nonswimmers in the community. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is NOT required; however, due to limited space, preregistration is required at these participating Ys: Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA locations, including Campo, North Brandon, Spurlino and Camp Cristina, which will hold the program from Tuesday to Friday, May 28-31 and from Monday to Thursday, August 5-8.

For location information, please visit https://www.tampaymca.org/locations/.

2019 Honorary Mayor Coach Bingo Event For Angie Kagey

Angie Kagey is running for Honorary Mayor of Brandon, an annual event to raise support for Brandon-based charities. She will be raising support for Teen Impact and Soles Shaping Souls. Grab your girlfriends for a night of fun, friends, food, raffles, silent auctions and 10 chances to win a Coach purse.

Coach Bingo will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 7-9 p.m. at The Barn at Winthrop, 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and are available online through Eventbrite at angie4mayorcoachbingo.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door. For more information, call 264-9368. Visit www.whatisimpact.com and www.solesshapingsouls.org.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio Presents Dance Fantasy

On Friday, May 31, Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Tampa Bay will present Dance Fantasy, its annual show featuring both pro/am and professional ballroom dance numbers on stage at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. It features the very best of all four Tampa Bay Fred Astaire Dance Studio locations when it comes to partnership dancing and show-stopping production numbers.

Each studio will present professionally choreographed routines, complete with glitz, glam and some pretty heart-pumping music. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office or online at www.mypalladium.org/fred-astaire-dance-studios-dance-fantasy/.