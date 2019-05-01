Dr. Dana Busciglio Diaz knows that children’s health is a top-priority for parents. At iHeartSmiles, Dr. Busciglio Diaz (also known as Dr. Dana) is committed to making dental and orthodontic visits an enjoyable experience for everyone.

As the youngest of six children, Dr. Dana is a fourth generation Tampanion born in Tampa and raised in Brandon in a large Spanish/Italian family. She graduated with honors from Brandon High School and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition from the University of Florida. From there, she was accepted to the prestigious Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston to pursue her dream of becoming a dentist.

“From an early age I knew that I loved working with children and after dental school I completed my Pediatric Dental Residency at Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale where I gained extensive knowledge in treating infants, adolescents, teenagers and special needs patients,” said Dr. Dana.

After graduation, Dr. Dana was fortunate to work with her father, an outstanding local orthodontist for more than 50 years. “While working with my father, I fell in love with the transformation that orthodontics allows a patient to have,” said Dr. Dana.

This experience led Dr. Dana to further her education and complete three additional years of training at Nova and earned Masters of Science in Orthodontics which allows her to provide orthodontic care for both children and adults. The completion of two specialty degrees after dental school, Pediatric Dentistry and then Orthodontics, makes Dr. Dana one of only five dual-trained specialists in Florida.

“But more important than my degrees, I want my patients to know that I care about them,” said Dr. Dana. “I realize I am treating a person and not just their teeth.”

At the beginning of Dr. Dana’s career in dentistry, she had a vision of becoming a business owner. With more than 13 years of experience in the industry and with a great deal of hard work and perseverance, Dr. Dana, along with her husband, AJ, opened iHeartSmiles Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics in August 2018.

Soon after, Dr. Dana and her husband added their newest addition to their growing family. Baby Lola was born in November 2018 and was happily welcomed by older siblings 4-year-old Sofia and 2-year-old Aneudi Mateo.

iHeartSmiles is located at 5601 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.iheartsmilesfh.com or call 603-8800.