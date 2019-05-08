Local Resident Crystal Hook, age 28, was born with developmental delays, is nonverbal and is 90 percent blind. She has trouble with everyday life because of her disabilities, such as having tantrums over walking or going to the restroom. These disabilities have left her without friends due to being unable to connect well with others.

Hook is in need of someone to help her through daily problems and give her the warmth and comfort of companionship, so what better than man’s best friend? A service dog will not only assist Hook with her blindness and mobility problems, it will also be a source of stability and emotional support for her. She might be also able to form new connections with people due to her service dog acting as a social bridge.

Her mother, Gerri Schulz, wishes to get a facilitated guide dog through 4 Paws For Ability, a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization seeking to provide disabled children and veterans with quality service dogs and to educate the public on the use of service dogs in public places.

However, service dogs come at a hefty price; in this case, $17,000. For her daughter to get the service dog she needs, Schulz seeks donations from the community.

On April 29, Chipotle at 103 Brandon Town Center in Brandon held a fundraiser for Hook’s cause. Thirty-three percent of all proceeds from people who said they were supporting Hook or had the fundraiser flyer went to 4 Paws For Ability.

On Monday, June 24 from 4-10 p.m., there will be another fundraiser at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant located at 13006 S. US 301 in Riverview. Be sure to present the flyer or the fundraiser info so that the proceeds will benefit Hook’s cause.

Schulz said she wants to help her daughter get out in the community. “The dog would be there in case she ends up having not a very good day like most of us usually do,” she added. “The dog would be there for support and for guidance to help her out…the dog would be her eyes to be able to see.”

To help Hook, you can visit https://4pawsforability.org/crystal-hook/ and donate at https://4pawsforability.org/donate-now/. Make sure to put Hook’s name in the donation; the instructions are on www.authorize.net.

You can also mail a check with Hook’s name on the memo line to:

4 Paws For Ability, In Honor of Crystal Hook, 253 Dayton Ave., Xenia, Ohio 45385.