With a nod toward its heritage and a love of great cooking, LongHorn Steakhouse in Brandon is presenting delicious, perfectly paired drink and steak meals. The LongHorn Steakhouse Is a great place for date night, dinner with friends or a celebratory dinner with your family.

Kim Velez is the managing partner and the consummate host. Velez and her staff go out of their way to make sure everyone has exactly what they want and are happy with their meal.

Velez said of the new pairing menu, “Our heritage is deeply rooted in beer, bourbon and margaritas. The lineup is true to our heritage.” Velez added, “We pride ourselves on serving fresh, never frozen, expertly grilled and boldly seasoned steaks.”

Truer words were never spoken.

The pairing menu lives up to the standard and the heritage. The pairing menu includes Three Dons Margarita and Flo’s Filet. This is one of their newest drinks featuring three different premium Don Julio Tequila. The different age statement of the tequila holds up to LongHorn’s boldly seasoned steak.

The Bone-in Outlaw Ribeye is perfectly paired with the LongHorn Old Fashioned which features a Knob Creek single barrel bourbon that is exclusively made for LongHorn.

Blue Moon beer is paired with the Boneless Ribeye. The bold seasoning on the well-marbled steak pairs well with the bold hops and citrus notes from the Belgian style pale ale.

Enjoy a Perfect Margarita Long Pour and a New York Strip. The well-balanced Perfect Margarita cuts through the richness of the steak because of its citrus notes.

All of LongHorn’s steaks are grilled by certified LongHorn Grill Masters. One of Brandon’s Grill Masters, Sean Regan, is the regional champion of LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Masters Series which was recently held in Orlando.

Velez said, “It is cool to have one of my Grill Masters win the competition.”

“Everyone who works here is fully trained to help execute LongHorn’s dedication to quality on each plate,” added Velez.

In addition to perfectly grilled steaks paired with perfectly crafted cocktails, LongHorn offers fresh grilled chick, Atlantic salmon and fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs with house made BBQ sauce.

The LongHorn Steakhouse located in Brandon is the biggest location in the country according the Velez. LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 11102 Causeway Blvd. in Brandon.