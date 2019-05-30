Tabellas at Delaney Creek, located in the Palm River area at 5818 Causeway Blvd., is Tampa’s newest premiere outdoor venue. The six-acre property is perfect for all occasions from birthday and retirement parties to corporate outings and festivals.

Tabellas will be hosting a Summer Concert Series. There will be a concert for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. The concerts are actually day long festivals featuring several bands.

The Memorial Day concerts will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 1 to 9 p.m. Kozmic Pearl will kick off the festival from 1 to 2:30 p.m. They will be followed by Primitive Campus from 2:45 to 4 p.m. Then, Damon Fowler will take the stage from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. The evening will end with Uncle John’s Band from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Advanced tickets are $25 per person. Day of tickets are $30 per person. Veterans can use code WESALUTEYOU and get $5 off. You must present military ID at the door. You can get advanced tickets by visiting http://tabellassummerconcertseries.eventbrite.com.

You can bring lawn chairs for the day long event. No pets or coolers allowed. While at Tabellas, you can enjoy food from several food trucks featuring delicious items such as wings with guava BBQ sauce, Lalo’s Brisket Tacos and the Real Deal Cuban. Cheer on the festival with a craft beer, wine, sangria or signature cocktail.

The Fourth of July concert will be held on Saturday, July 6. The Labor Day concert will be held on Saturday, August 31.

According to Danny Hernandez, operations manager for Tabellas, “Tabellas is Italian for table. At home, the best conversations happen around the table. We want to create that kind of atmosphere here.”

Tabellas is owned and operated by Angela and Robert Garcia. They took a dilapidated piece of land and turned it into a beautiful venue complete with a canopy of mature oak trees, a stage, covered patio and dance floor. Delaney Creek, which was cleaned during the transformation, runs along the back of the property.

There is ample parking for any event, including the Summer Concert Series, so grab your friends and family and plan on attending one or all three of the concerts this summer.

Visit www.tabellas.com.