Rescue Cats of Florida is ramping up for an amazing weekend of adoptions, giveaways and public education during the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend, May 17-19. It will have fully vetted cats and dogs of all breeds and ages available for adoption at five PetSmart locations all around the Tampa Bay area including Tyrone (St. Petersburg), Valrico, Plant City and Kissimmee. Adoption times will be 12 Noon-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at all stores.

Jeanine Cohen, the director for Rescue Cats of Florida, said, “We are very excited about this adoption event because we are doing a spin the wheel promotion where you can win free food, free pet bed or a percentage off the adoption donation. And everyone who adopts gets to spin. It’s a great time to come out to meet the pets and our volunteers for those thinking about volunteering with our great rescue.”

To see what pets will be at which locations, we urge you to follow its Facebook page, which has the most current information. On that page you will find the adoption and volunteer application. Rescue Cats of Florida is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that works in conjunction with PetSmart and local shelters to find loving homes for abandoned and homeless cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.

“All our adoptable pets are fostered by loving individuals and families in their homes until they find their perfect, forever homes. Our animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are up to date on all vaccines prior to being adopted,” said Cohen.

Rescue Cats has a mission to not only to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome abused and homeless animals, but also to increase public awareness of the companion animal overpopulation issue and provide solutions to end the killing of adoptable animals in the Tampa Bay area and beyond. For the past two years, Rescue Cats of Florida has saved over 1,500 more cats and kittens from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center in 2018. It has adopted out over 2,000 animals through PetSmart Charities in 2018.

As an all-volunteer group, help is always needed. Each of the adoption centers is cleaned and taken care of by volunteers working with employees at each store. More volunteers are utilized each weekend at adoption sites to help educate and match adoptable animals with the potential adopters

To submit an application to volunteer or foster, or for more information, please email rescuecatsofflorida@gmail.com or look for the volunteer application on our website. The rescue covers all pet food, medical and supplies for fosters. Students can earn community service hours with the organization, as volunteers are always needed at each of the adoption locations as well.

The Valrico PetSmart is located at 3313 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. For more information on Rescue Cats of Florida, visit www.rescuecatsofflorida.org.