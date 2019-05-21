Free Bottle Engraving At AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor will offer its free engraving event on Saturday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. Find the perfect gift for Father’s Day by engraving a bottle of Gentleman Jack, JD Single Barrel Woodford Reserve. There are no quantity restrictions and you can pre-order.

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor, your neighborhood liquor store also offering cigars, walk-in beer cooler, craft beers and fine wines, is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (in Publix Plaza). Hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Special orders upon request. Call 654-6488.

Hess Orthodontics Launches $199 A Month Braces And Invisalign Program

Hess Orthodontics recently launched a new program that allows both children and adults to get state of the art orthodontic treatment for only $199 a month.

“We are always looking to provide the perfect mix of cutting edge technology and provide value for our patients,” said Dr. Michael Hess. “Straighter teeth means better oral health, which in turn, has a direct impact on the rest of the health of your body. Poor oral health including tooth decay and gum disease are linked to heart disease. Straight teeth help prevent this.”

Hess Orthodontics uses cutting edge Damon brackets for their patients needing traditional braces. Research has shown that Damon patients were treated in an average of 6.33 months less time than those treated with conventional twin brackets. Damon patients were treated with seven fewer appointments than those treated with conventional braces.

With only $500 down children or adults can start their orthodontic treatment. Whether it is the innovative Damon brackets or being an industry leader Invisalign, Hess Orthodontics has treatment options for both children and adults.

Call 645-4377 to schedule a free consultation today. Hess Orthodontics has locations in FishHawk, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Parrish.

Crafty Crab Offers Authentic Cajun Seafood

Crafty Crab offers the freshest seafood and most authentic Cajun recipes in the area. Experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel at home. Whether a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, Crafty Crab is the perfect spot.

Enjoy home-style seafood such as crab, crawfish, shrimp, calamari and lobster. The signature New Orleans Style low country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. Its unique seasonings help to creative a wonderful arrangement of flavors. If you are not into shellfish, you can try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful menu options.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 278-5111. Visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

Shihan Lynn Montana Freemãn Of Kyrie Center Receives Award

Shihan Lynn Montana Freemãn will be recognized as the founder of Shihando by the Hall of Honors of the Shinja Martial Arts University. Grandmaster John Enger, president of Shinja University, will present the award on Sunday, May 19 (sometime after 12 Noon) at the annual seminar being held at the High Point Neighborhood Family Center, located at 5812 150th Ave. in Clearwater. The two-day event begins on Saturday, May 18. This event is open to the public.

Shinja Martial Arts University is a Christian martial arts organization consisting of a Masters and Headmasters Council, Masters College of Martial Arts, Chaplain Corps, Ministerial Association and Hall of Honors, all of which are committed to meeting the needs of martial artists who desire to become part of a Christian organization where its leadership and members minister to one another.

Shihan Freemãn is the owner of The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit, a school and retail business geared toward those who are interested in personal growth. It is located at 101 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico. Call 267-474-4717 or visit www.thekyriecenter.com.

Hiring Event For Teachers

Charter School Associates is hosting an in house hiring event for all teachers on Wednesday, May 29. The event is being held at 13221 Boyette Rd. in Riverview from 4-8 p.m. Charter School Associates has much to offer their teachers such as competitive salaries, free health care, offers dental and vision, 401(k) plan, professional growth opportunities, acknowledgment for advanced degrees and PTO (paid time off).

For more information, email Denise Herrera at dherrera@charterk12.com or call 954-414-5767 x1119.

Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates The Rustic Door Décor & More

The Rustic Door Décor & More is a family-owned and operated furniture, home décor and gift boutique. Its signature style is farmhouse (i.e. Joanna Gaines) but also carry nautical, mid-century, primitive styles. Owners Linda Dorremocea and Carmen Hutchison take great pride in offering top quality products, custom paint work and more.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held to celebrate the business by the Valrico Fishhawk Chamber.

DIY classes are offered and the owners host a Brandon Sunday Market from October to May with local vendors, organic produce and food trucks. They have vintage festivals for the home décor lover twice a year and support other local businesses and proudly carry Tampa products such as Jessi’s Flaming Fruit Sauces, Blood Brothers Bloody Mary Mix and Bee-Haven Honey.

It is located at 104 S. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Call 655-3667 or visit on Facebook at therusticdoortampa.

Now You Can Smile Again At Perfect Dental

Perfect Dental’s team offers quality dental services. The specialists work every day to study the case of each patient and give the best solution. Perfect Dental is happy to see each customer pleased with their new smile. Improve your nutritional quality by being able to bite and eat all the food without pain, a perfect smile improves your image and increases your self-esteem.

Prevention is better than treatment. Perfect Dental has the following specialties: dentures, crowns, cleanings, fillings, bridges and extractions.

Perfect Dental is located at 1090 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon (Walmart Plaza). Call to make an appointment at 548-7037. Visit www.Brandonperfectdental.com.

Humana Looking To Fill 100 Full-Time Positions In Tampa Bay

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is hiring to fill 100 full-time new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay.

The Telesales Agent positions, based at Humana’s local call center in Tampa at NetPark, 5701 E Hillsborough Ave., will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products. These positions will also directly handle inquiries and provide guidance to help new and existing Humana Medicare Advantage member’s nationwide find benefit solutions to meet their needs.

These roles are being added in order to meet the demand of the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from October 15 to December 7. Humana is seeking to hire immediately, with starting dates beginning in June.

The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or GED and be available and willing to work any shift between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. including weekends. Bilingual candidates, including those who speak Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese and Polish, are strongly encouraged to apply.

A Fortune 100 company, Humana offers competitive salaries and benefits. Candidates with their health insurance license are strongly encouraged to apply. Humana will also pay for telesales agents to obtain their health insurance license and for in-depth certification and sales training.

To apply online, visit careers.humana.com and search requisition number 215042.