There is an old saying by Mae West that goes, “Love conquers all things except poverty and toothache.” Dr. Harold Welch in Seffner would not agree with this saying because he loves being a dentist and loves helping his patients with all their dental needs. His love for his practice could conquer toothaches.

“Dentistry is a combination of science, art and socialization,” Welch said. “I thoroughly enjoy science, art and talking to people and because of these three qualities, dentistry was the perfect profession for me to go into.”

Welch graduated from University of Connecticut Dental School in 1984. He completed a General Dentistry Residence in Tampa and then opened his office in 1986 in Seffner.

“I was the first dentist in Seffner,” Welch said. “I have enjoyed the technological improvements that have occurred in dentistry over the years; for example, we are now able to fabricate most crowns in an hour using 3D scanners and CAD/CAM technology.”

Another technological advancement in dentistry is implants. “Implants can replace one missing tooth or many missing teeth by utilizing and in-office CAT Scan to do guided implant surgery in this profession,” Welch said.

Welch is also a diplomat in the International College of Oral Implantologists. “We have an in-use crown, bridge and denture lab where we are able to repair most partials and dentures within a few hours,” Welch said. “Matching the color and aesthetics of crowns and bridges is one of the most difficult aspects of dentistry. Having our lab techs in office to see the crowns in the patient’s mouth is very beneficial to maximizing the aesthetics.”

Welch feels as if his staff and patients are his extended family. “My practice is a family practice,” Welch said. “I have many families who have been patients of mine for many years, and now I am seeing patients who were children when their families started coming to my practice who are now married and have a family of their own and they are still coming to my practice. I have an excellent staff. They are very friendly and efficient. Nine of my staff members have been with the practice for over 20 years. Like I said, we are a family dental practice and our patients and staff are part of our extended family.”

For more info, call 684-2279 or visit www.facebook.com/drharoldwelch. It is located at 807 W Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.