The Tampa Theatre knows that fans of classic films like to see their favorites the way they were meant to be seen on the big screen. The Tampa Theatre’s 28th Annual Summer Classics Movie Series Lineup will feature a diverse group of movies from over nine decades of extraordinary filmmaking. Each year, fans are able to nominate and vote for their favorite film.

According to Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre, “The nostalgic musical romp, Grease, will return to the lineup in its sing-along form for the ‘Fans Pick the Classic’ spot this summer.” Witecki added, “And just because it is such a great summer movie, we also included the runner up ‘Fans Pick’ Jaws.”

All movies will be held on Sundays at 3 p.m. except there will be an additional showing of Casablanca on Saturday, August 31.

First up in this year’s series is Mr. Smith Goes To Washington on June 2.

Some Like It Hot will be shown on June 9.

The runner up in the “Fans Pick,” Jaws, will be shown on June 16.

Cool Hand Luke is the next film to be shown on June 23.

The thrilling Dial M for Murder will be shown on June 30.

Next, get your vocals ready to sing-along to Grease on July 7.

The Tampa Theatre will bring the drama with All That Jazz on July 14.

The adventurous Jurassic Park will be shown on July 21.

Take a walk down the yellow brick road and watch The Wizard of Oz on July 28.

The Philadelphia Story will be shown on August 4.

Come see 9 To 5 on August 11.

The dramatic The Shawshank Redemption will hit the big screen on August 18.

Next, the Tampa Theatre will present the silent film, The Silent Clowns: Comedy Shorts, with live music from nationally acclaimed organist Dr. Steven Ball on the Tampa Theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ on August 25.

The series will close out with two showings of Casablanca on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.

Tickets to the Summer Classics Movie Series are $10 ($7 for members) for all regular films and $13 ($10 for member) for the sing-along and silent film. You can purchase tickets online at www.tampatheatre.org or by visiting the Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.