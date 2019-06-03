A & A Mortgage Funding, Inc. (NMLS #227399) was first established in the Tampa/Brandon area in February of 2000, off of Oakfield Dr. In July of 2007, it moved into a new location on the corner of Bloomingdale and Bell Shoals in Valrico, in the Plaza Bella Center.

“A & A Mortgage Funding, Inc. is a full-service mortgage company servicing the home financing needs of consumers and real estate professionals throughout the entire state of Florida,” said A & A Mortgage Funding President Lisa Pusateri. “We lend on primary residences, investment properties, second homes, condos, townhomes, manufactured homes with land and commercial properties.”

A & A Mortgage Funding, Inc. is an active participant in community and industry organizations and are proud members of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers, Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals, Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, Ruskin Chamber of Commerce, Carrollwood Bar Association, Network Professionals, Inc., Christian Business Connections Networking Group and the BLING Networking Group.

“We were just recently voted as one of the Top 17 Mortgage Brokers in the entire Tampa Bay area,” said Pusateri.

Pusateri has been a licensed mortgage broker in the state of Florida since 1985. For over 34 years, she has specialized in arranging financing for unique situations.

“I appreciate the pristine credit clientele, but am never judgmental toward people who have had challenges in their lives. I take pride in making homeowners out of clients who never thought they could buy their own home. The many years in business have allowed me to develop relationships in the unique lending arenas such as credit scores down to 500, reverse mortgages, stand-alone HELOC’s, piggyback mortgages to 95 percent financing and commercial loans.”

Pusateri and her team love being a part of the Brandon community and believe that the ‘personal touch’ is still the best way of keeping things local. “As the owner, I work whenever I am needed,” Pusateri said. “Even with the initial paperwork now automated, I still go to all my closings, so that I can personally sit down with my client and thank them for coming to my firm.”

For more information about A & A Mortgage Funding, Inc., visit www.aamortgagefunding.com or call Pusateri at 657-8700. The office is located at 1070 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.