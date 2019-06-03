For the last 10 years, Boulevard Salon in Brandon has redefined the salon experience through its internationally trained staff by offering individuals the latest in every aspect of hair artistry. In addition, it also provides the best esthetician, massage therapists, nail technicians, permanent make-up artists and more in Hillsborough County.

Boulevard Salon opened in 2009. Before this came into fruition, owner Kathy Hegenauer had established the first day spa in this county called The Salon and Spa. Once achieving great success with that business, she decided to sell it and spend time with her young children. She took five years off to become a full-time mother. Hegenauer eventually went back doing what she loved and this would be how Boulevard Salon started.

Hegenauer shared her feelings about Boulevard Salon’s 10 year anniversary. “I am very humble and grateful for the wonderful clients and staff that have helped us reach this milestone.”

The 2,500 sq. ft. space features a full-service salon for all. With 14 members on staff, Boulevard Salon has stylists who cater to men’s cuts, all coloring and highlighting services, waxing services and much more.

It also carries product lines such as Image Skincare, Moroccan Oil and Sebastian, just to name a few. Boulevard Salon sells jewelry and boutique items too.

Hegenauer feels that her salon is unique. “We are dedicated to our clients’ satisfaction and continue to learn the latest trends in all areas of our industry.”

Throughout the month of June in honor of Boulevard Salon’s 10th year anniversary, Hair Stylist Natalie will offer 20 percent off all hair services. The Salon will also offer 15 percent off all hair and skin care products. Do not miss out on the giveaways and special treats during this month as well.

For more information, visit https://boulevardsalon210.com. It is located at 210 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Boulevard Salon is open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 571-5800.