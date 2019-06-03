Help Crystal Hook Get The Service Dog She Needs

Crystal Hook, age 28, was born with developmental delays, is nonverbal and is 90 percent blind. She has trouble with everyday life because of her disabilities, such as having tantrums over walking or going to the restroom. These disabilities have left her without friends due to being unable to connect well with others.

A fundraiser will be held at Texas Roadhouse, located 13006 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview on Monday, June 24 from 4-10 p.m. Present the flyer (either printed or on your mobile device) and 10 percent of your total food purchases will be donated to Service Dog for Crystal Hook. You can find a copy of the flyer at www.facebook.com/events/406465840199733/?active_tab=discussion.

Dancing For Donations Recital Proceeds Will Go To Charity

Dancing for Donations presents ‘Shoot for the Moon,’ its second annual recital, on Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

The show will feature dancers of all abilities in ballet, jazz, tap, acro and hip hop. The dances will take you to outer space or encourage you to shoot for your biggest dreams. Tickets are $7 now or $10 at the door, doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The all-inclusive dance program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers classes for a reduced price and donates a portion of class tuition back to charity.

For tickets or more information, call 601-3009 or stop by the studio at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. #101. Visit https://dancingfordonations.weebly.com.

FishHawk Wolves Win Stars And Stripes Slugfest Championship

The FishHawk Wolves 9U earned their third championship this spring by winning all five games and improving their record to 23-10. Every member contributed as they all had multiple hits and each player managed to score a run.

The championship game was a seesaw battle that ended with the Wolves taking out the Tampa Bay Tarpons 14-12.

Free Water Safety Lessons At The YMCA

As a leader in drowning prevention, the YMCAs of Tampa Bay are teaming up with the Florida Blue Foundation and the YMCA of the Suncoast is joining forces with the Juvenile Welfare Board to offer free water safety lessons from May until August.

Thanks to both generous supporters, the Safety Around Water (visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/) program is free and open to all 3 to 12-year-old beginners and nonswimmers in the community. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is NOT required; however, due to limited space, preregistration is required at these participating Ys:

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (all family locations including Campo, North Brandon, Spurlino and Camp Cristina) which will hold the program Tuesday to Friday, May 28-31 and Monday to Thursday, August 5-8. For location information, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/.

SouthShore Democratic Club May Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the May meeting, held at the (golf cart friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month, June 6. Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and general meeting at 1:30 p.m.

Join fellow Democrats, Liberals, Progressives & Independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party. All Democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.