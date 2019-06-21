Hillsborough County officials are in the preliminary stages of choosing a new site for the Brandon Library which opened on Vonderburg Dr. in 1989.

According to Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Director of Library Services Andrew Breidenbaugh, contracts for two properties at the northwest corner of Parsons Ave. and Lumsden Rd. in Brandon are being considered for the new building and an alternative site near Paul’s Dr. and Brandon Pkwy. is being explored.

“The project in general is in very preliminary stages,” said Breidenbaugh. “Normally library projects require three years; a year for land acquisition and study, a year for design and a year for construction.”

Public meetings will be scheduled throughout the design phase.

Breidenbaugh explained that due to area growth and a desire to offer more services, the current library space is no longer meeting needs.

“The existing library is functionally obsolete and unable to accommodate the full array of library services that are being provided at similar sized libraries,” he said.

In addition, the current location does not have enough parking for the number of residents who use the space.

“Since the building opened, we have had citizen complaints about the lack of parking,” said Breidenbaugh.

The project will be funded in two phases with ad valorem tax proceeds from the Special Library Taxing District. The first phase, which includes land acquisition and evaluation has a budget of $3.5 million and phase two, $10.5 million to design and construct the building, will be considered by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners in an upcoming budget adoption process.

“Library Services will also pursue a Public Library Construction Grant through the Florida Department of State,” said Breidenbaugh.

The Brandon Library is currently located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. and can be reached at 273-3652. To learn more about the project, visit the County’s website at HCFLGov.net. Click on the County Projects link under the “Government” tab.