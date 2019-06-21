The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is teaming up with the Carey Family Boys and Girls Club to offer a fun way to raise important funds next month.

On Saturday, July 27, the Boys and Girls Club is hosting an 80s themed Fun Run, co-sponsored by HCSO, to help fund and bring awareness to the programs offered at the Carey Family location of the Boys and Girls Club.

“The idea came about to give the Boys and Girls Club members an opportunity to run and showcase their abilities,” said Deputy Jeffrey Stout, HCSO District V Community Resource Deputy, who is working to promote the event.

According to Stout, the HCSO Deputy assigned to the Carey Family Boys and Girls Club, the group has 135 children in a summer program that teaches sports, culinary arts, music, dance drawing and more. Organizers felt that a Fun Run would be a great platform to illustrate the skills they have been working on over the summer.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for the kids to have their own event to showcase their talents,” said Stout.

The race will have both 3K and 5K options and will take place at 8 a.m. at Sadie Park in Brandon. Organizers are expecting up to 300 people and 80’s themed costumes are encouraged. Participants can run, walk or jog the four laps around Sadie’s Park at their own pace.

Members of the public who enjoy running and are looking for a way to support the Boys and Girls Club are encouraged to sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/New?partnerToken=cBlXMU2x0OuujWL2kWePTp7cMSHLie31 starting on Thursday, June 27. Registration will close three days prior to the event.

Sadie Park is located at 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon. For more information, call 247-8555.