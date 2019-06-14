The Annual Brandon Fourth of July Parade presented by The Community Roundtable will be held on Thursday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Law Offices of Reed & Reed at the corner of Lumsden Rd. and Parsons Ave. The route will continue north on Parsons, stop at the reviewing stand located in front of Nature’s Health Foods at Parsons and Oakfield Dr., continue west on Robertson St. and end in the Publix parking lot at Buckingham Pl.

This year’s theme is Celebrating the Honorary Mayor of Brandon 60th Anniversary.

The Annual Fourth of July Parade is a tradition for many Brandon area residents and their families.

Janine Nickerson, president of The Community Roundtable, said, “This is the 63rd presentation of the Independence Day Parade by The Community Roundtable. Many residents attend because it is a family tradition and the day would not be complete without seeing this colorful event.”

Nickerson added, “Over the years, the Roundtable has received notes from spectators stating that their grandparents brought them to see the parade, and now they are bringing their grandchildren. Once the parade ends, people go home to enjoy BBQ and a refreshing swim.”

Expected participants in this year’s parade include the Bloomingdale/Brandon Summer Band, the Rough Riders, Wolfe’s Produce tractor, Sheriff’s Office Equestrian Posse, the Tampa Model A Club and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon.

Brandon’s Fourth of July Parade celebrates the residents, schools, organizations and nonprofits of the Greater Brandon area. The parade features floats, marching bands, dancers and more.

Each year, the winner of the Annual Honorary Mayors’ Race is announced along with the winner of The Community Roundtable’s Father of the Year award. You can also see the winner of the Alice B. Tompkins Award (an award given to someone who epitomizes service to the community) and the winner of the Maureen Krzanowski Scholarship.

“At the request of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and squirt guns are banned,” said Nickerson.

The Parade Committee is looking for sponsors and volunteers. Students in need of community service hours can have fun and help the community by volunteering for set up and clean up. Students are encouraged to contact The Community Roundtable by Saturday, June 15.

For more information on the 2019 Fourth of July Parade, please contact The Community Roundtable at 661-4350 or email at roundtable2008@aol.com or visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org.