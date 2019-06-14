For 16 years, the homeowners association (HOA) in Valrico’s Buckhorn subdivision has displayed patriotism by decorating the community with flags before Memorial Day weekend. This year, the group placed 782 flags, one at each of the homes in the subdivision and 130 at the community’s entrance, to remember and recognize those lost fighting for the country.

According to HOA President Kevin Dorsey, the flags are placed by the volunteer board of directors starting a few days before Memorial Day and are left there for homeowners to enjoy and use on July 4th or at their pleasure.

“The flags started as a way to honor our residents who served or are currently active duty in the military,” said Dorsey, who has been president of the HOA for 17 years. “Living as close as we do to MacDill, we have a large number of residents who deserved to be thanked and respected for all they have done for our country.”

The flags are purchased using a portion of the community’s $30 per household membership dues which also provide many other events and services to residents throughout the year.

According to Dorsey, some of the most popular HOA funded events include Halloween and Easter get-togethers which attract around 60 families and the annual Santa Claus Parade which includes Santa and Mrs Claus taking a police escort through the community and then meeting with residents at the park to take photographs and give out toys to the children in attendance.

The community also has an award-winning Neighborhood Watch group, gives out two $500 college scholarships a year to high school seniors, hosts community yard sales twice a year and awards cash prizes totaling $550 for the best holiday lights every year.

“Our efforts are to make this a better place for our residents and to put Buckhorn on the map as a place that people in this area want to live,” said Dorsey.

The Buckhorn subdivision is located on S. Miller Rd. with four entrances, one on E. Bloomingdale Ave. just east of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. For more information, visit www.Buckhorn.us or email BEHA@Buckhorn.us.