Help Crystal Hook Get The Service Dog She Needs

Crystal Hook, age 28, was born with developmental delays, is nonverbal and is 90 percent blind. She has trouble with everyday life because of her disabilities, such as having tantrums over walking or going to the restroom. These disabilities have left her without friends due to being unable to connect well with others.

A fundraiser will be held at Texas Roadhouse, located at 13006 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview on Monday, June 24 from 4-10 p.m. Present the flyer (either printed or on your mobile device) and 10 percent of your total food purchases will be donated to Service Dog for Crystal Hook.

You can find a copy of the flyer at www.facebook.com/events/406465840199733/?active_tab=discussion.

Brandon High Student Volunteer Of The Year ‘Tennis For Fun’

Brandon High School student Alexandra Antunez received the ‘Tennis For Fun’ 2019 Sydney Wynne Volunteer of the Year Award for her exceptional dedication to coaching the special needs athletes. The award was presented by the family of Sydney, Julie, Brian and Josh Wynne. Sydney was a dedicated ‘Tennis For Fun’ volunteer until her passing at the age of 16. The award is given in her memory.

‘Tennis For Fun’ is a free tennis clinic for special needs athletes of all ages. It began in 2000. Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center has donated court time to the program for the past 18 years. The program is run entirely by volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, visit www.tennisforfun.org. Clinics will resume on Friday, November 1.

Music Showcase Celebrated International Drum Month

Music Showcase in Brandon celebrated International Drum Month on Saturday, May 18. The full-line retail store and education center hosted an event with the assistance of the Percussion Marketing Council. The store offered free lessons and tips to drummers of all ages.

Drum instructor and store associate Bill Mink explained to the drummers how to hold the sticks and some basic techniques. Mink said, “It was a fun day.”

Music Showcase also invited the drumline from Newsome High School in Lithia to show off its drum cadences. Music Showcase had activities like cornhole, making egg shakers and drum coloring sheets. It had a spinning wheel for people to spin and win a prize like drum sticks, lesson books and other drum accessories and offered specials and discount pricing on drums and drum accessories inside its store. KONA Ice served up slushies.

This was the first time the store held an event like this. It hopes to make it an annual event.