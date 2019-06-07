“But Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink?” we ask. “When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?”

– Matthew 25

Please do not mistake accuracy for insensitivity. I am writing in response to life, and life is not always tidy. But if our faith is going to be anything that counts at all, something that leads to transformation, then it has to be spoken in the same breath as truth.

I have read Jesus’ Sheep and Goats story many times and I understand its implications. What I wasn’t expecting was how God spoke to me regarding my own situation.

Now listen to this paraphrase:

– I need help preparing my food and you give me something to eat,

– I’m thirsty and you give me something to drink,

– Sometimes I don’t know who I am and you invite me in,

– I need help getting dressed and you clothe me,

– I’m sick and you look after me,

– I feel trapped and shut-in and you come to visit me.

Last Sunday, it was like Jesus was speaking to me through the Matthew passage, and he was talking about my dad. My eyes were opened.

Helping my dad touches on everything Jesus mentions. This is real life, every day. When somebody is no longer able to take care of themselves, then we get to help Jesus.

“But Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink?” we ask. “When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?”

Jesus will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”

Whenever I take care of my dad, then I am taking care of Jesus.