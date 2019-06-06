Local resident and hip-hop artist Idiomz Da Prophesayer, also known as Damon “Idiomz” Curtis, continues to live out his passion for Jesus and music by reaching people through the international movement The Extreme Tour.

The Extreme Tour is making a stop in the Tampa area with a free community concert on Saturday, June 29 from 4-8 p.m. at the skateboard park located at 5720 Providence Rd. in Riverview. The tour is an outreach that aims to bring communities together with extreme sports and music performances.

“With much prayer and consideration, my wife Sharon and I have decided to pursue what we know is God’s calling to long-term mission and outreach through the ministry of music,” said Curtis. “We will be serving as staff with The Extreme Tour to demonstrate the love of Christ to neglected and overlooked communities.”

The nonprofit organization is comprised of an all-volunteer staff of artists, musicians, athletes and activists who come together to live out their faith by uniting communities through their talents. What began as a grassroots movement in a small town in Idaho in 1994 has now expanded around the world. These free family events are held across the United States and in 25 countries.

For 25 years, The Extreme Tour has featured legendary artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Kurtis Blow, Michael W. Smith and Brian ‘Head’ Welch (of NU Metal Supergroup Korn), to name a few. Each year, big named artists join the tour as mentors to up-and-coming artists. The list of artists and more information can be found at www.theextremetour.com.

The Extreme Tour partners with churches, schools, clubs, nonprofits and agencies rather than promote itself through a professional publicity agency.

Curtis continued, “We recognize that music can be a powerful and effective tool in opening hearts, prompting changes; and, most importantly, communicating the message of Christ, which is hope and love. Therefore, we are leaving our jobs, selling our home and we will follow Him faithfully.”

For details about how to support or participate in the effort, contact Damon Curtis at 507-0559 or damon.a.curtis@gmail.com.