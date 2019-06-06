“All the believers were in one heart and mind…” comes from Acts 4:32 and describes the early church. Teams of volunteers from various denominations in the Plant City and Lakeland areas have joined together to present the Fresh Grounded Faith Women’s Conference. The two-day women’s event will take place on Friday, September 13 from 7-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Plant City.

The Fresh Grounded Faith conference will feature renowned Bible teacher Jennifer Rothschild, author and teacher Angie Smith, award-winning actress Karen Abercrombie from War Room and worship leader Michael O’Brien. You are invited to join hundreds of women from different churches and denominations to unite under the name of Christ.

“It’s all about creating an atmosphere where every woman feels welcome,” said founder and featured speaker Rothschild, who became blind at age 15. “We’ve got women in attendance who have a deep and rich faith, but we also have women who have a small cup of faith or no faith experience at all. Everyone is welcome—we want to meet women where they are. We’re just real women wanting a refreshing experience that’s packed with relevant truth for everyday living.”

The goal of Rothschild’s Fresh Grounded Faith events is to “bring women together so they can connect with God and connect with each other.” For more than a decade, Rothschild and her team have been traversing the country hosting these multi-church events as a way of unifying believers. After successfully hosting a Fresh Grounded Faith event in 2017, First Baptist Church of Plant City agreed to host and coordinate with area churches once again.

Rothschild continued, “It’s inspiring to see so many different churches coming together in unity to bring this event to the area. The process of putting on a Fresh Grounded Faith event breaks down traditional denominational barriers and brings women together. There are nearly a hundred volunteers from these different churches working together.”

Rothschild has appeared on The Today Show with Kathie Lee and Hoda, Dr. Phil, Good Morning America and an annual Billy Graham Television Special. More information about Rothschild and the other speakers can be found at https://bit.ly/fgfplant.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/ebplant or by calling 752-4104. Early bird tickets purchased by Monday, August 19 are $49 per person and afterward are $54 per person. For groups of 10 or more, call 800-859-7992.

First Baptist Church Plant City is located at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. in Plant City.