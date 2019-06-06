On the morning of April 28, Creekside Church of Christ broke ground on its property located on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. A ceremony was held commemorating the next step as the plan for the multimillion dollar campus becomes palpable.

Formerly known as Bell Shoals Church of Christ, the church changed its name in preparation of its move from Bell Shoals Ave. to Lithia Pinecrest Rd. The new church campus will be located adjacent to Foundation Christian Academy, which was founded by Creekside Church in 1992.

The groundbreaking ceremony was well attended by the church’s past, present and future leaders. The day began with a worship service in Foundation Christian Academy’s gymnasium and ended with an outdoor ceremony that included prayer, song and stories from church leaders.

“We’ve been planning this for years and God has opened many doors that now allow us to break ground,” said Rex Dutton, the Pulpit Minister. “The campus style complex will include an office and benevolence building, an education complex, a family life center and a worship center. This is truly going to be ‘A Place for Everybody.’ We want to make sure the campus benefits and touches every person in this community.”

Since its establishment in 1973, the church has flourished—thus prompting the need for its first expansion in 1990. Nearly two decades later, the Creekside Church of Christ moves forward with its first phase in the construction featuring multipurpose facilities designed to host youth programs, community events, charity benefits, benevolence outreaches and more. The church intends to share these additional facilities with the community. The construction project is divided into three phases, and the first phase is scheduled to be completed in a year.

Deb Dutton, a church member who attended the ceremony, said, “After attending at Bell Shoals Church of Christ for the past 22 years and having had a dream to move to Lithia Pinecrest for about 20 of those, today was filled with excitement, anticipation and joy.”

She continued, “We have a beautifully diverse congregation that love each other very much and who are excited about meeting the needs of the community and the school that shares the property. This move has been a God-led journey every step of the way.”

Currently, Creekside Church of Christ meets at 2908 Bell Shoals Rd. The church hopes to be worshiping at its new location this time next year. More information about the church can be found at www.bellshoalscoc.org or by calling 685-0750.