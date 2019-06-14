It will be a combination of some of the hottest looking custom motorcycle designs around, but in the coolest of surroundings. Never mind the Florida summer heat or rain, because this show will be a one-of-a-kind indoor cycle show that will deliver.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 22 when the RP Funding Center in Lakeland will open its doors to the public from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for the first annual Central Florida Wheels of Steel custom bike show presented by GEICO.

“At GEICO, we believe education is the bedrock of success,” said Senior Vice President Pionne Corbin. “We are pleased to support the ELC of Polk in its mission to prepare our children for bright futures and presenting a custom bike show is a natural fit for us.”

The event will showcase a variety of innovative designs brought in from top motorcycle builders who will be showing off their unique wheels and steel artistry. Cycle enthusiasts of all ages will have the chance to see over a hundred customized models in this family-friendly event.

All the proceeds will benefit the Early Learning Coalition of Polk County that serves over 12,000 children annually. CEO Dr. Marc Hutek believes it is a cause worth supporting.

“So many biker enthusiasts carry a great love for children and we look forward to their support. Events as this support those in our community that need it the most and the very nature of this kind of support will change the lives of our youngest for the better,” said Hutek.

Local violinist Stephanie Simon will also be adding some sizzle of her own to the event by playing The Star Spangled Banner during a tribute to the veterans. Acknowledging the veterans has always been a part of her performances, but the former Grand Ole Opry performer champions causes for children too.

“The mind of a young child is a wide open field of curiosity and a constant desire to learn,” said Simon. “I believe through early education a child can gain confidence and self-esteem, which are important factors in becoming a successful contribution to society.”

Tony Cianci of Full Throttle magazine will emcee the event, pairing up with special guest radio deejay Mike Lee from MAX 98.3 radio.

The event will include a variety of vendors along with food and drink concessions. Cost to attend will be $20 per adult and $5 for ages 13-17. Children under 12 are free.

Visit www.cfwheelsofsteel.com or search Central Florida Wheels of Steel Custom Motorcycle Show on Facebook for more info.