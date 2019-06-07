If you are looking for luxury suites with great style and amenities in your area, then you will want to consider Lola Apartments. The apartments look great inside and out, showing off a lifestyle of comfort and grandeur.

Opened in December 2018, Lola Apartments has one, two and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 734 to 1377 sq. ft. and costing $1,240 to $1,829, which covers high-speed internet, cable and pest control.

It boasts amenities such as a state-of-the-art 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, four-story elevator buildings, a technology lounge, resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees, tot lot play area, library/media center, virtual reality gaming system and much more. There is a lot there, including places to keep yourself fit like virtual fitness classes and two training studios.

For all homes and apartments, people want not just a place that is clean, comfy and beautiful, but also conveniently placed in the community. At Lola Apartments, your entertainment, shopping and other necessities will be minutes away. You will be nearby places such as Lowry Park Zoo, Busch Gardens, the Manatee Viewing Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital and Hillsborough Community College, to name a few.

It is also pet-friendly to cats, dogs and sometimes birds. Contact Lola Apartments to get details about its pet policy to see if they can accommodate your pet.

However, if a picture is worth a thousand words, then seeing something yourself must be a million. If you want to see it for yourself, schedule a tour by visiting https://www.lolaapartments.com/apartments/fl/riverview/schedule-a-tour.

“We are basically pushing almost 50 percent leased, which is huge considering it just opened mid-December,” said Micheal Kastan, the community manager of Lola Apartments.

She added that it might be full by January, so you may want to get a room soon if you are interested.

Lola Apartments’ office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Call 540-0015 or visit https://www.lolaapartments.com. Lola Apartments is located at 9960 Jonas Salk Dr. in Riverview.