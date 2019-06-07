It can be extremely difficult to help an aging friend or family member when it is time to downsize or move. It disrupts routines and poses physical and emotional challenges. Paula H. Moore, senior transition specialist with Sunshine Senior Movers, knows from personal experience how to organize and execute a smooth, stress-free experience.

Moore absolutely loves her job. “I really do feel like God led me into this position,” Moore explained as she recalled her journey. “As an army brat, I had a lot of life experience moving and packing. Then I was in the corporate world and retail for many years, and I opened up a pet-sitting business in Sun City Center. I really enjoyed it, but as time went on, a couple of my clients aged and were ready to move. They asked if I could help because their kids couldn’t come down.”

The process was such a successful fit that she started Sunshine Senior Movers to help others who found themselves in difficult positions themselves or with their loved ones.

With her experience in working with clients and moving her own mother into a memory care facility, you can be sure Sunshine Senior Movers knows what to consider. Whether clients require downsizing to a smaller residence or just want to declutter and organize their homes for safety and ease of care, Sunshine Senior Movers can help.

When moving, you will have a hands-on assistant to aid in packing and sorting in the time leading up to the big day, who will be on hand to supervise loading and unloading of your items when the day comes. Then, not only will they help you setup your new home from the larger items down to hanging pictures, they will ensure the cleaning of your previous residence to get it ready for sale.

Moore understands memories go along with possessions, and in addition to helping clients donate or have estate sales, she can ensure the most special heirlooms are packed and shipped for loved ones to cherish. Sunshine Senior Movers uses only approved, authorized service professionals, movers, real estate agents, cleaners and estate appraisers who are licensed and insured.

Sunshine Senior Movers serves all of Southern and Eastern Hillsborough County, including Sun City Center, Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Riverview, Fish Hawk, Parrish, Ellenton and the surrounding areas. For more information, call or text 924-1601 or email Paula@sunshineseniormovers.com.

More information can be found at sunshineseniormovers.com or by visiting Facebook for information on upcoming estate sales and items available.