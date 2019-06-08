Opening Of An Eye For Your Style Is Celebrated

An Eye For Your Style is a stylist-owned ‘pop up’ boutique located in the Absolutely Perfect Hair Salon, 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. A. As soon as you walk in you are greeted by owner Jerilyn Dimant and/or Patti Greene, a fabulous hair stylist. You will find a sizable collection of designer fashion samples at one-quarter the regular price.

This boutique will have a summer sensational sale on Thursday, June 27 from 3: p.m. onward and close until fall, when it ‘pops up’ again.

Regular hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or by appointment. Visit www.aneyeforyourstyle.com or Facebook @aneyeforyourstyle.

D-BAT Southshore Offers Pitch Machines, Pitching And Hitting Tunnels And More

Jacob and Erica Collier are the owners of D-BAT Southshore, an indoor baseball and softball training and fun center with a full pro shop catering to all – from beginner to professionals. You will find pitching machines, open practice areas, camps and clinics. Private lessons are also available.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 1-9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

D-BAT Southshore is located at 351 30th St. NE in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-3228 or visit www.DBATsouthshore.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy Welcomes New Associate Doctor

Dr. Morgan Price, a chiropractor although originally from St. Petersburg, spent most of her life growing up in Ohio. She attended Bowling Green State University and graduated a semester early cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in applied health science and then earned her doctorate in chiropractic from National University of Health Sciences.

She regularly attends ACA national conferences focused on evidence-based chiropractic medicine as well as advocating on Capitol Hill to members of Congress for issues such as veteran access to chiropractic care. For her chiropractic clerkship, she spent seven months at Bay Pines VA Medical Center evaluating and treating veterans in pain, including managing a wide-variety of complicated cases.

One of her favorite volunteer experience includes assessing and triaging triathlon athletes from around the world participating in the 2018 ITU Paratriathlon and Triathlon World Cup in Sarasota as part of the emergency medical staff. She was able to work with high-performance amputee, paraplegic and vision-impaired athletes.

Motion ChiroTherapy is located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. Call 793-7791 or visit MotionChiroTherapy.com.

Dr. Offner Named Chief Veterinarian At County Pet Resource Center

Hillsborough County recently welcomed Dr. Mallory Offner as chief veterinarian at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

She had served as a PRC staff veterinarian from 2016-2018 and led the department’s efforts to treat parvo-infected dogs and puppies. More than 40 dogs have been treated for parvo at PRC since the program began in March 2018 with a success rate of 90 percent. Previously, parvo was predominantly a fatal diagnosis.

Dr. Offner earned her veterinary degree at the University of Florida and previously has served as staff veterinarian with the San Diego (California) Humane Society and the SPCA Florida shelter in Lakeland.

The Pet Resource Center is the county’s only open admissions shelter, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of age, weight, breed or health.

Hanson Services Celebrates 20 Years Of Home Care

When a loved one approaches later life, the last thing they want is to be surrounded by an unfamiliar environment. Being able to stay at home brings an unsurpassed level of comfort to this next stage of life. Hanson Services provides the care so they can stay in their own home and still receive the care they need whether it be for four hours or 24 hours each day.

Hanson Services also helps to make the change to home care as smooth as possible by assisting with everyday activities such as meal planning and shopping, light housekeeping, hygiene and transportation or errands—putting less stress on you and administering the same care you would have provided.

Hanson Services is celebrating 20 years of serving Sun City Center and the Southshore community on Friday, July 5. Georgana Collins has been with Hanson Services the entire time.

For more information, call 877-634-6617.

Introducing Riverview Academy Of Math And Science Principal, Mrs. Marcy Ringdahl

Born in Manchester, NH and raised in Florida, Marcy Ringdahl earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education at Nova Southeastern University. While working on her elementary education degree she worked as a kindergarten classroom aide and learned quickly that she loved the prospect of being a teacher and helping children learn, especially working with children to improve reading skills.

During a 12-year career with Hillsborough County Public Schools, Ringdahl served as reading resource, Media Specialist and School Network Administrator. She was recognized as a District Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2008 and 2012.

Ringdahl continued her professional education earning a Master of Science in Literacy and Assessment Reading Education from the University of South Florida and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from the University of West Florida.

Ringdahl’s love for education and children is evident in her daily interaction with the faculty, staff, parents and students at Independence Academy, where she currently serves as the Assistant Principal.

Mrs. Ringdahl hopes to develop a culture and environment within Riverview Academy of Math and Science where children are challenged academically and develop emotionally to be caring and creative people.

Visit www.riverviewacademy.com/.

Metro Development Group Hosts Lagoon Groundbreaking At Southshore Bay Community

Metro Development Group, the key developer and visionary behind Metro Lagoons by Crystal Lagoons and Hillsborough County’s only Crystal Lagoons Community, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its next exciting project: Hillsborough County’s only Crystal Lagoons amenity in the planned 1,000-acre, 2,800 home community of Southshore Bay in Wimauma.

The community will integrate a private, gated, active adult section, with emphasis placed on plans for the new lagoon. The opening is planned for summer 2020.

Southshore Bay is located at 5111 FL-674 in Wimauma. For more information, visit MetroPlaces.com or MetroDevelopmentGroup.com.

Friends Of The Riverview Library Hold Dirt Moving Ceremony For New Library

Friends of the Riverview Library gathered on April 29 to celebrate the beginning of Dirt Moving (construction) of the new Library, which will be built on Balm Riverview Rd. across from YMCA Camp Cristina. It is slated to be completed in 2020. The need for the current library service in the area has outgrown the library’s building and its land.

To see more information on the replacement library, visit www.hcplc.org/locations/riverview-replacement.

Front Door Realty Celebrates Grand Opening

On May 5, Front Door Realty celebrated the grand opening of its Apollo Beach office by hosting a Cinco De Mayo fiesta.

Josh Ballinger is the Broker for this new realty located at 443 Apollo Beach Blvd. Call 239-560-9371.