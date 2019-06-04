Navigating the dissolution of a marriage can be like sailing in a dinghy through stormy seas for anyone, but for military couples it can be far more treacherous.

Complications that are presented by aspects of military service include preservation of benefits, child and spousal support and child custody issues and how they are impacted by deployment. Abbreviations tossed around in military divorces include SCRA, USFSPA and the 20/20/20 Rule, and if an attorney is not well-versed in these issues, mistakes can be costly.

“The rules and language relating to how benefits are calculated in a military divorce are constantly being changed, so it’s important for attorneys to stay abreast of these updates,” said Attorney Wendy McGinnis of McGinnis Law Firm. “It’s easy for attorneys to miss out on benefits their clients are entitled to.”

McGinnis works with a military expert in these cases, who makes certain the calculations and the language are accurate.

Custody is also an important factor to consider when writing the settlement agreement. Florida law prevents a residential parent from relocating their residence more than 50 miles unless the parties enter into a written agreement before the move. Many military families face deployment and frequent moves, so McGinnis includes language in the settlement agreement to address these issues sooner rather than later.

Whether a military couple or not, McGinnis Law Firm, located at 410 S. Ware Cir. Ste. 402, is committed to providing high-quality representation in family law cases. She is a Supreme Court certified mediator, who has dedicated her career to helping her clients receive the best possible outcome for their cases. Although she is an experienced litigator and is very comfortable in front of a judge, she said there are many benefits to mediation, where a neutral third party tries to bring about an agreement on contested issues.

“Mediation is certainly not for everyone but with it you retain a level of control that you don’t have at trial. It is cost-effective and when parties can amicably communicate to find mutually agreeable terms, everyone wins, especially when children are involved,” she said. “In mediation, you aren’t force to accept a judge’s order.”

Clients benefit from her services because from start to finish, she is personally involved in every case.

