Radiation oncologist Janelle Park, M.D., has joined Dr. Engelman and the team at Premier Radiation Oncology’s Riverview office, located at 3140 South Falkenburg Rd. Dr. Park earned her medical degree through a joint program with the Ohio State University Medical School and the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and completed her residency at the University of Southern California with training at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

“I look forward to working with a wonderful group of physicians who are well-respected in the community,” she said.

Board-certified by the American Board of Radiology, Dr. Park has more than 10 years of clinical experience using a variety of radiation machines, including GammaKnife, CyberKnife and TruBeam. Premier Radiation Oncology’s newest radiation machine, Varian’s Halcyon linear accelerator, presents an opportunity to work with some of the latest technology in cancer treatment.

Radiation therapy uses high-energy particles or waves, such as X-rays or electrons, to destroy or damage cancer cells. Halcyon is a 100 percent image-guided radiotherapy system that optimizes the delivery of treatment.

Premier Radiation Oncology Chief Radiation Therapist Lauren Murray said that means they are able to be extremely precise when delivering treatments.

“The patient-centered design of the Halcyon allows our therapists to focus on the patient to ensure accuracy of the treatments,” she said.

Patients also appreciate the quick treatment time.

“Patients receive treatment five days a week and this machine cuts their daily treatment time in half,” she said. “From start to finish, their treatment can be completed in as little as five minutes.”

Even though the treatment time is reduced, Murray said the investment in every single patient’s journey is just as strong.

“They’re our family,” she said.

It is that family dynamic and high level of patient care that drew Dr. Park to Premier Radiation Oncology.

“Cancer patients are so brave and true heroes that we get to interact with every day,” she said. “They inspire us to do more and be better as we combat cancer.”

Premier Radiation Oncology is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information about Premier Radiation Oncology, call its office at 734-8911.